Home > World > Did Israel Use White Phosphorus In Lebanon? Human Rights Watch Warn Of Chemical That Ignites Buildings And Burns Flesh

Did Israel Use White Phosphorus In Lebanon? Human Rights Watch Warn Of Chemical That Ignites Buildings And Burns Flesh

The use of white phosphorus munitions by the Israeli military in residential areas in southern Lebanon has been alleged by human rights watch due to confirmed images in the town of Yohmor. The Human rights group had cautioned that the incendiary weapon has the potential of producing severe burns and fires that jeopardize the safety of civilians in the face of the escalating regional conflict.

(Photo: X)

Published: March 9, 2026 15:55:39 IST

Did Israel Use White Phosphorus In Lebanon? Human Rights Watch Warn Of Chemical That Ignites Buildings And Burns Flesh

The Israeli military has also been accused by the Human Rights Watch of employing incendiary white phosphorus munitions on residential quarters in southern Lebanon amid the ever growing conflict in West Asia. The supposed incident happened according to the organization on March 3, 2026, in Yohmor town.

What Is White Phosphorus?

Human rights watch reported that it confirmed and geolocated some photographs which seem to depict airburst white phosphorus munitions detonating in a residential area. The pictures also reported the presence of civil defense crews in the affected region, who were extinguishing the fires that erupted in at least 2 houses and a vehicle. The rights group said that using such weapons at the population places a grave threat to the lives of civilians.

Ramzi Kaiss who is a Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch explained that the alleged use of white phosphorus in residential areas was very worrying. According to him, the incendiary material has the potential to cause serious burns, fire out, and cause devastating injuries, which can cause long term pain. White phosphorus is widespread in military action in artillery shells, bombs, and rockets. It burns immediately when in contact with air causing a lot of heat and smoke. Due to its capacity to result in massive fires and intense burns, international humanitarian law imposes limited restrictions on its application particularly in highly populated places where civilians might be found.

White Phosphorus: Human Rights Watch Warn Of Chemical That Ignites Buildings And Burns Flesh

Human Rights Watch claimed that one of the confirmed images posted in social media showed at least two artillery fired munitions blowing up in the air above Yohmor. It was alleged that the pattern of smoke that is visible in the photographs is similar to the unique shape of projectiles fired by the M825 series of 155mm artillery cannons, which are known to have white phosphorus. The accusations come at a time when the tension is increasing in the area, as Israel has recently threatened the people living in sections of the southern suburbs of Beirut to vacate the area as the nation could launch military actions. In 2023, comparable allegations were also made about the use of white phosphorus in Gaza and Lebanon, but the Israeli Defense Forces had refuted such accusations at the time.

Did Israel Use White Phosphorus In Lebanon? Human Rights Watch Warn Of Chemical That Ignites Buildings And Burns Flesh

