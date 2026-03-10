Are Sleeper Cells Being Activated Abroad? US Report Reveals Encrypted Iranian Messages Following Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Killing

US authorities have intercepted encrypted communications believed to have originated in Iran, which could potentially serve as an “operational trigger” for sleeper agents abroad.

The alert, shared with federal law enforcement agencies, identifies the transmissions as likely Iranian in origin and was detected shortly after the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israeli strike on February 28.

Encrypted Messages Target “Clandestine Recipients”

As per ABC news report, the intercepted transmissions were encoded and appeared intended for clandestine recipients possessing the correct encryption key. Such communications are designed to deliver instructions to covert operatives or sleeper assets without relying on conventional internet or cellular networks. Officials have warned that these messages could be intended to activate or guide sleeper cells operating outside Iran.

No Immediate Threat, But Heightened Awareness Advised

While authorities have not identified a specific operational threat tied to a location, the alert emphasizes that the sudden appearance of a new station with international rebroadcast characteristics warrants increased vigilance. Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to monitor suspicious radio-frequency activity closely.

Security concerns have intensified following the US-Israeli strike. Iran has named Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Supreme Leader, as the country’s new head. Officials have previously warned that Iranian-linked sleeper cells in Western countries could be mobilized for retaliation, raising fears of possible attacks in Europe and other regions.

Recent Arrests Highlight Sleeper Networks

Days after the intercepted message, Qatari authorities arrested two alleged cells operating on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Reports indicate that ten suspects were detained, with several assigned to monitor strategic facilities and others tasked with sabotage operations.

Investigators recovered sensitive coordinates, communication devices, and admitted links to the IRGC. Similar concerns have been raised in Germany following a fatwa issued by Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi calling for a “holy war” against the US and Israel in response to Khamenei’s death.

Understanding Sleeper Cells

Sleeper cells are covert operatives embedded within communities who remain inactive for extended periods, appearing as ordinary residents until directed to carry out espionage, sabotage, or terrorist activities.

The US alert underlines the potential for such cells to be activated through encrypted messages, signaling a new dimension in Iran’s global clandestine operations.

What This Means for International Security

Intelligence agencies worldwide are monitoring the situation closely. While no imminent attacks have been confirmed, the intercept highlights the evolving threat posed by Iran’s global networks and underscores the importance of vigilance in Western countries with significant Iranian-linked populations.

