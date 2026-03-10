Are Sleeper Cells Being Activated Abroad? US Report Reveals Encrypted Iranian Messages Following Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Killing

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei iran war Brent crude Balendra Shah Middle East tensions One Piece Season 2 CBSE Class 12 Maths crude oil dhurandhar 2 pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news Ganesh Kumar AI chatbot safety concerns India ali khamenei iran war Brent crude Balendra Shah Middle East tensions One Piece Season 2 CBSE Class 12 Maths crude oil dhurandhar 2 pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news Ganesh Kumar AI chatbot safety concerns India ali khamenei iran war Brent crude Balendra Shah Middle East tensions One Piece Season 2 CBSE Class 12 Maths crude oil dhurandhar 2 pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news Ganesh Kumar AI chatbot safety concerns India ali khamenei iran war Brent crude Balendra Shah Middle East tensions One Piece Season 2 CBSE Class 12 Maths crude oil dhurandhar 2 pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news Ganesh Kumar AI chatbot safety concerns India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei iran war Brent crude Balendra Shah Middle East tensions One Piece Season 2 CBSE Class 12 Maths crude oil dhurandhar 2 pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news Ganesh Kumar AI chatbot safety concerns India ali khamenei iran war Brent crude Balendra Shah Middle East tensions One Piece Season 2 CBSE Class 12 Maths crude oil dhurandhar 2 pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news Ganesh Kumar AI chatbot safety concerns India ali khamenei iran war Brent crude Balendra Shah Middle East tensions One Piece Season 2 CBSE Class 12 Maths crude oil dhurandhar 2 pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news Ganesh Kumar AI chatbot safety concerns India ali khamenei iran war Brent crude Balendra Shah Middle East tensions One Piece Season 2 CBSE Class 12 Maths crude oil dhurandhar 2 pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news Ganesh Kumar AI chatbot safety concerns India
LIVE TV
Home > World > Are Sleeper Cells Being Activated Abroad? US Report Reveals Encrypted Iranian Messages Following Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Killing

Are Sleeper Cells Being Activated Abroad? US Report Reveals Encrypted Iranian Messages Following Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Killing

US intercepts encrypted Iranian messages after Khamenei strike, raising fears of sleeper cells abroad. Iran sleeper cells, US alert, retaliation

US intercepts encrypted Iranian messages after Khamenei strike. (IMAGE: X)
US intercepts encrypted Iranian messages after Khamenei strike. (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: March 10, 2026 05:07:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Are Sleeper Cells Being Activated Abroad? US Report Reveals Encrypted Iranian Messages Following Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Killing

US authorities have intercepted encrypted communications believed to have originated in Iran, which could potentially serve as an “operational trigger” for sleeper agents abroad.

The alert, shared with federal law enforcement agencies, identifies the transmissions as likely Iranian in origin and was detected shortly after the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israeli strike on February 28.

Encrypted Messages Target “Clandestine Recipients”

As per ABC news report, the intercepted transmissions were encoded and appeared intended for clandestine recipients possessing the correct encryption key. Such communications are designed to deliver instructions to covert operatives or sleeper assets without relying on conventional internet or cellular networks. Officials have warned that these messages could be intended to activate or guide sleeper cells operating outside Iran.

You Might Be Interested In

No Immediate Threat, But Heightened Awareness Advised

While authorities have not identified a specific operational threat tied to a location, the alert emphasizes that the sudden appearance of a new station with international rebroadcast characteristics warrants increased vigilance. Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to monitor suspicious radio-frequency activity closely.

Security concerns have intensified following the US-Israeli strike. Iran has named Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Supreme Leader, as the country’s new head. Officials have previously warned that Iranian-linked sleeper cells in Western countries could be mobilized for retaliation, raising fears of possible attacks in Europe and other regions.

Recent Arrests Highlight Sleeper Networks

Days after the intercepted message, Qatari authorities arrested two alleged cells operating on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Reports indicate that ten suspects were detained, with several assigned to monitor strategic facilities and others tasked with sabotage operations.

Investigators recovered sensitive coordinates, communication devices, and admitted links to the IRGC. Similar concerns have been raised in Germany following a fatwa issued by Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi calling for a “holy war” against the US and Israel in response to Khamenei’s death.

Understanding Sleeper Cells

Sleeper cells are covert operatives embedded within communities who remain inactive for extended periods, appearing as ordinary residents until directed to carry out espionage, sabotage, or terrorist activities.

The US alert underlines the potential for such cells to be activated through encrypted messages, signaling a new dimension in Iran’s global clandestine operations.

What This Means for International Security

Intelligence agencies worldwide are monitoring the situation closely. While no imminent attacks have been confirmed, the intercept highlights the evolving threat posed by Iran’s global networks and underscores the importance of vigilance in Western countries with significant Iranian-linked populations.

ALSO READ: ‘Very Complete’ Says Trump On Iran War: Eyes Taking Over Strait Of Hormuz After Claiming Tehran Has ‘No Navy And No Air Force’

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 5:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ali khameneihome-hero-pos-4Iran sleeper cellstrumpTrump Iran warUS intelligence alertus news

RELATED News

Meet Balendra Shah: Gen Z’s Favourite, Rising Star Of Nepal Politics, Rapper Who Defeated Ex-PM K P Sharma Oli In Election, Now Set To Lead The Nation

Amid Middle East Tensions Donald Trump, Putin Hold ‘Frank And Constructive’ Call On Iran War, Ukraine Conflict- What Comes Next?

Oil Prices Surge Past $100 Amid Iran War: Donald Trump Weighs Emergency Measures Including Strategic Reserve Release And Export Curbs Ahead Of Midterms

Fuel Crisis Fears In Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif Announces Salary Cuts, Bans Foreign Trips, Shuts Schools For Two Weeks Amid Soaring Middle East Tensions

Who Is Ted Carter Jr? Ohio State University President Resigns After ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ With Woman Seeking University Resources

LATEST NEWS

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Are Hackers Targeting You? Watching Or Sharing Could Land You In Serious Trouble

Oil Price Today Hits $120 Per Barrel As Middle East Conflict Escalates; Sensex, Nifty Plunge And Rupee Slides To Record Low- What We Know

One Piece Season 2 OTT Release: Check Date, India Streaming Time, Episode Guide And How Fans Can Watch The Series

‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ In Board Exam: CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper QR Code Leads To Rickroll Prank, Memes Flood Internet As Netizens Can’t Stop Laughing

Yalina Kill Hamza In Dhurandhar: The Revenge? Sara Arjun’s Emotional Gunpoint Scene Leaves Fans Worried About Ranveer Singh’s Fate- What’s The Truth?

FACT CHECK: Did Ishan Kishan Pose With ‘Mystery Girl’ Alva Bains After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win Over New Zealand?

Dakota Johnson Faces Massive Backlash After Going Topless In Calvin Klein’s New Spring 2026 Campaign; Furious Netizens Ask, ‘What Kind Of Shoot Is This?’

ICC Team of the Tournament: 4 Indians, 1 Pakistani Included; Shivam Dube Misses Out After T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka Rope in Gary Kirsten as New Head Coach, to Start His Tenure on THIS Date

Chiraiya OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Divya Dutta And Sanjay Mishra’s Hard-Hitting Social Drama Tackling Marital Abuse

Are Sleeper Cells Being Activated Abroad? US Report Reveals Encrypted Iranian Messages Following Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Killing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are Sleeper Cells Being Activated Abroad? US Report Reveals Encrypted Iranian Messages Following Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Killing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Are Sleeper Cells Being Activated Abroad? US Report Reveals Encrypted Iranian Messages Following Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Killing
Are Sleeper Cells Being Activated Abroad? US Report Reveals Encrypted Iranian Messages Following Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Killing
Are Sleeper Cells Being Activated Abroad? US Report Reveals Encrypted Iranian Messages Following Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Killing
Are Sleeper Cells Being Activated Abroad? US Report Reveals Encrypted Iranian Messages Following Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Killing

QUICK LINKS