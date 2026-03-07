Big Damage For US In Middle East War: Iran Destroys $300 Million THAAD Radar – All About The Key Shield Against Ballistic Missiles

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
Home > World > Big Damage For US In Middle East War: Iran Destroys $300 Million THAAD Radar – All About The Key Shield Against Ballistic Missiles

Big Damage For US In Middle East War: Iran Destroys $300 Million THAAD Radar – All About The Key Shield Against Ballistic Missiles

Reports suggest that an Iranian strike destroyed a key radar linked to the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) network. The loss of the $300 million radar could strain US missile defense capabilities in the Gulf region.

Iran strike reportedly destroys US THAAD radar worth $300 million. Photos: X.
Iran strike reportedly destroys US THAAD radar worth $300 million. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: March 7, 2026 13:52:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Big Damage For US In Middle East War: Iran Destroys $300 Million THAAD Radar – All About The Key Shield Against Ballistic Missiles

US President Donald Trump met executives from seven major American defense contractors on Friday, as the Pentagon assesses its military supplies following recent operations, including US strikes on Iran.

Announcing the meeting in a social media post, Trump said discussions focused on defense production and scheduling as the United States works to replenish weapons and equipment used during recent military engagements.

“We just concluded a very good meeting with the largest US Defense Manufacturing Companies where we discussed Production and Production Schedules,” Trump wrote.

You Might Be Interested In

The meeting comes amid reports that Iran may have successfully targeted a critical component of the United States’ missile defense network during the early stages of the ongoing conflict.

Iranian Strike Reportedly Destroys THAAD Missile Defense Radar

A report by Bloomberg, citing a US official, said Iran destroyed a radar system crucial for directing American missile defense operations in the Gulf region during the opening days of the war.

Satellite imagery reviewed by CNN showed that an RTX Corp. AN/TPY-2 radar and associated support equipment were destroyed at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base. The radar is used by the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD).

Also Read: What Happened At Dubai International Airport? Minor Incident Reported As US-Israel-Iran War Escalates — Check Details

According to the report, US officials later confirmed that the equipment at the base had been destroyed.

Data compiled by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies indicates that two Iranian strikes targeted locations in Jordan, one on February 28 and another on March 3. Both attacks were initially reported to have been intercepted.

What is THAAD? Radar Worth $300 Million 

According to the Bloomberg report, the destroyed radar,  valued at roughly $300 million, was part of the AN/TPY-2 radar system integrated with the THAAD missile defense network.

The system provides crucial tracking data used to detect incoming ballistic missiles and guide interceptors toward their targets.

Without the radar, missile interception responsibilities could fall more heavily on the MIM-104 Patriot Missile System. These systems use PAC-3 interceptor missiles, which are already reported to be in limited supply.

Experts Say THAAD Strike Would Be One of Iran’s Most Successful Attacks

Experts say that successfully hitting such a radar would mark a major operational achievement for Tehran.

Observers further say that if successful, an Iranian strike on a THAAD radar would mark one of Iran’s most successful attacks so far.

All The THAAD Systems US Posseses 

The United States currently operates eight THAAD systems worldwide, including deployments in South Korea and Guam.

Each battery costs roughly $1 billion, with the radar itself accounting for about $300 million of that total, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Missile defense experts say the loss of such a system would be a major setback given the limited number of batteries currently available.

US Army’s current force of eight THAAD batteries still falls short of the nine-battery structure requirement set in 2012.

How a THAAD Battery Works

A typical THAAD battery includes around 90 soldiers and six truck-mounted launchers capable of firing interceptor missiles.

Each launcher carries eight interceptors, giving a total of 48 interceptor missiles per battery. The system also includes a TPY-2 radar, a tactical fire-control system, and communications equipment.

The interceptor missiles used in the system are manufactured by Lockheed Martin, with each missile costing about $13 million.

THAAD systems are designed to destroy ballistic missiles near the edge of the atmosphere, allowing them to counter more complex threats than shorter-range Patriot missile defense batteries.

Also Read: What Is Israel’s Blue Sparrow? Missile That Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei, Flies To Edge Of Space, Launched From F-15 Jets That Can Travel 1,240 Miles

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 1:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-6Iran newsIran US WarMissileTHAADus iran newswolrd news

RELATED News

Iran Signals De-Escalation: President Masoud Pezeshkian Says Tehran Will Stop Attacking Neighbours, Apologises for Recent Strikes

World War 3 Fears Rise: US To Launch ‘Biggest Bombing Campaign’ On Iran Tonight, Donald Trump Set To Devastate Tehran’s Missile Launchers, Factories

‘If Kabul Is Attacked, Response Will Be In Islamabad’: Afghan Taliban Defence Minister Issues Stark Warning To Pakistan Amid Rising Border Tensions

What Happened At Dubai International Airport? Minor Incident Reported As US-Israel-Iran War Escalates — Check Details

Iran Earthquake Today: 4.1 Magnitude Quake Hits Near Bandar Abbas Amid Escalating US-Iran-Israel Conflict

LATEST NEWS

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, And Student Feedback

T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Seen Introducing Mahieka Sharma to Gautam Gambhir in Viral Video – BCCI Rule Broken?

Vehicles Set On Fire, Roads Blocked As Massive Protest Erupts In Delhi’s Uttam Nagar After 26-Year-Old Man Killed In Holi Clash | WATCH

Didn’t Like The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro? From Realme 16 Pro To Google Pixel 9a, Here Are 5 Best Alternatives

Big Damage For US In Middle East War: Iran Destroys $300 Million THAAD Radar – All About The Key Shield Against Ballistic Missiles

T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ceremony: From Ricky Martin to Falguni Pathak – Full List of Performers

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 Tickets, Hotels, Dates, Eligibility Revealed, Plan Your Epic Festival Adventure Before It Sells Out Fast!

Who Is Madhu Raju? TikToker Deletes Instagram After Facing Backlash For Dancing At World War II Memorial In Washington; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Diyvang People Need a Platform, Not Gifts” – Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi

Telangana TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Out: Download Class 10 Admit Card at bse.telangana.gov.in

Big Damage For US In Middle East War: Iran Destroys $300 Million THAAD Radar – All About The Key Shield Against Ballistic Missiles

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Big Damage For US In Middle East War: Iran Destroys $300 Million THAAD Radar – All About The Key Shield Against Ballistic Missiles

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Big Damage For US In Middle East War: Iran Destroys $300 Million THAAD Radar – All About The Key Shield Against Ballistic Missiles
Big Damage For US In Middle East War: Iran Destroys $300 Million THAAD Radar – All About The Key Shield Against Ballistic Missiles
Big Damage For US In Middle East War: Iran Destroys $300 Million THAAD Radar – All About The Key Shield Against Ballistic Missiles
Big Damage For US In Middle East War: Iran Destroys $300 Million THAAD Radar – All About The Key Shield Against Ballistic Missiles

QUICK LINKS