Home > World > Did The US Navy Escort An Oil Tanker Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Responds After Energy Secretary Deletes Post

Did The US Navy Escort An Oil Tanker Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Responds After Energy Secretary Deletes Post

The White House confirmed that the US Navy has not escorted any oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route for global energy supplies, despite an earlier social media post suggesting otherwise.

Did The US Navy Escort An Oil Tanker Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Responds After Energy Secretary Deletes Post (Via X, Canva Modified)
Did The US Navy Escort An Oil Tanker Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Responds After Energy Secretary Deletes Post (Via X, Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 11, 2026 01:30:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did The US Navy Escort An Oil Tanker Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Responds After Energy Secretary Deletes Post

The White House confirmed that the US Navy has not escorted any oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route for global energy supplies, despite an earlier social media post suggesting otherwise. The clarification came after US Energy Secretary Chris Wright deleted a post on ‘X’ that claimed the Navy had successfully escorted a vessel through the strategic waterway.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that no such escort operation has taken place. She emphasized that while escort missions remain a possible option if ordered by the president, no US vessels have been confirmed to have carried out such an operation to date.

Deleted Post Stirs Market And Diplomatic Confusion

Earlier in the day, Chris Wright posted a message on his social media account claiming that the US Navy had escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz to keep supplies moving amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The post was removed within minutes, without explanation, adding to uncertainty about actual US operations in the region.

Reports from global news agencies and officials confirm that no US ships have been verified as having escorted commercial vessels through the chokepoint since the conflict escalated. The social media retraction prompted mixed reactions in global energy markets, with oil prices briefly fluctuating as traders parsed the conflicting signals.

Strategic Importance Of The Strait And Ongoing Tensions

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy arteries, with around one‑fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments passing through it under normal conditions. However, trade has been severely disrupted since the US‑Israel military campaign against Iran began, prompting Iran to threaten to halt all vessel movements through the narrow waterway.

In the broader context of the 2026 Strait of Hormuz crisis, ongoing geopolitical tensions have kept commercial traffic at a fraction of typical levels, with many vessels turning back or sailing with transponders off to reduce risk in hostile waters.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 1:30 AM IST
Did The US Navy Escort An Oil Tanker Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Responds After Energy Secretary Deletes Post

Did The US Navy Escort An Oil Tanker Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Responds After Energy Secretary Deletes Post
Did The US Navy Escort An Oil Tanker Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Responds After Energy Secretary Deletes Post
Did The US Navy Escort An Oil Tanker Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Responds After Energy Secretary Deletes Post
Did The US Navy Escort An Oil Tanker Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Responds After Energy Secretary Deletes Post

QUICK LINKS