Cardboard Stand-In Of Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei At Tehran Allegiance Ceremony Goes Viral; Netizens Flood Social Media With Memes | WATCH

Tehran witnessed a highly unusual public display of loyalty as supporters gathered to pledge allegiance to Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s newly appointed supreme leader. In an unexpected twist, Mojtaba did not attend in person; instead, a life-size cardboard cutout of the leader was prominently placed at the ceremony.

State television broadcast footage from Revolution Square, showing large crowds waving Iranian flags and chanting in support of the son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in Israeli airstrikes on February 28.

Netizens Flood Social Media With Memes

Mojtaba Khamenei couldn’t turn up so they had to use his cardboard cutout. Why is his head so big and why did they use a photo of him that looks so miserable? 😂 pic.twitter.com/04c08tjTSA — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) March 10, 2026

I honestly thought this was AI. 😂 They went from “Death to America” to a cardboard Ayatollah in the span of a week. pic.twitter.com/gH8R6nAnGb — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) March 10, 2026

Mojtaba Khamenei Absent Amid Health Concerns

Mojtaba’s absence has sparked speculation. Reports suggest he may have been wounded in a separate Israeli strike last week and has remained out of public view since. Some claims indicate he could still be unconscious, which may have prompted the regime to rely on a cardboard stand-in for the allegiance ceremony rather than risk exposing his condition.

Despite not being physically present, the ceremony proceeded with regime loyalists, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders, and allied militia representatives publicly declaring their allegiance to the new leader, signaling continuity within Iran’s leadership.

Regime Projects Stability Amid Conflict

The unusual spectacle comes as Iran seeks to maintain an image of stability during escalating tensions with Israel and the United States. Following Ali Khamenei’s death, the Assembly of Experts, Iran’s powerful clerical body, swiftly appointed Mojtaba as supreme leader to project continuity and reassure supporters.

The public display in Tehran underscores the regime’s efforts to rally internal support and demonstrate cohesion, even amid uncertainty surrounding the health and visibility of the new leader.

