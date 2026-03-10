LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Iran's New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Says 'I Don't Believe He Can Live In Peace'

Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Iran's New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Says 'I Don't Believe He Can Live In Peace'

US President Donald Trump has voiced strong concern over the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as Iran’s new Supreme Leader. Trump said he doubts the newly chosen leader of the Islamic Republic will be able to “live in peace” as American military operations targeting the Iranian regime continue in the region.

Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Says 'I Don’t Believe He Can Live In Peace' (Via X)
Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Says 'I Don’t Believe He Can Live In Peace' (Via X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 10, 2026 23:07:56 IST

Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Says ‘I Don’t Believe He Can Live In Peace’

US President Donald Trump has voiced strong concern over the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as Iran’s new Supreme Leader. Trump said he doubts the newly chosen leader of the Islamic Republic will be able to “live in peace” as American military operations targeting the Iranian regime continue in the region.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump also spoke about the recent US military strikes on Iran, defending the decision and claiming the operation significantly weakened Tehran’s military capabilities.

Trump Defends US Strikes On Iran

During the interview, Trump said the attacks were carried out to stop what he described as imminent threats from Iran. According to the US President, the strikes destroyed a large portion of Iran’s missile arsenal and helped prevent a potentially more dangerous conflict.

“When we attacked them first, we knocked out 50 per cent of their missiles. If we didn’t, it would have been a much harder fight,” Trump said.

He further claimed that the operation required political courage, adding, “No other president has the guts to do it. I don’t want a president who hasn’t got the courage in five or 10 years to go in.”

Trump argued that the pre-emptive strikes were necessary because Iran could have launched attacks within days. He also warned that Tehran obtaining nuclear weapons would pose a serious and immediate threat.

Diplomatic Talks Still ‘Possible’, Says Trump

Despite the escalating tensions, Trump indicated that diplomatic engagement with Iran could still happen under certain circumstances. However, he made it clear that any negotiations would depend heavily on the terms set by the United States.

“It’s possible, it depends on what terms. Possible, only possible. We sort of don’t have to speak anymore if you really think about it, but it’s possible,” he said.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 11:05 PM IST
Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Says ‘I Don’t Believe He Can Live In Peace’

Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Says ‘I Don’t Believe He Can Live In Peace’

Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Says ‘I Don’t Believe He Can Live In Peace’
Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Says ‘I Don’t Believe He Can Live In Peace’
Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Says ‘I Don’t Believe He Can Live In Peace’
Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Says ‘I Don’t Believe He Can Live In Peace’

