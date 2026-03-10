Toronto Shooting Scare: Gunfire Reported Outside US Consulate In Canada Just Two Days After Synagogue Shootings, Police Launch Investigation

Someone opened fire at the U.S. consulate in Toronto early Tuesday morning. Luckily, nobody got hurt, and there wasn’t any damage, according to police.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford didn’t mince words about it. He called the shooting “an absolutely unacceptable act of violence and intimidation aimed at our American friends and neighbours.”

He said he’s glad the Toronto Police are on the case and expects every level of law enforcement to throw everything they have into finding whoever did this. Ford added, “We’ll do whatever it takes to prosecute and punish the people responsible to the fullest extent of the law.”

Police said officers showed up after getting reports of gunfire near the consulate downtown. Investigators did find proof that a gun was fired, but they haven’t shared any info about suspects or a motive. Again, nobody was hurt, and nothing was damaged.

🚨 BREAKING: GUNFIRE just struck the U.S. Consulate in DOWNTOWN TORONTO — Canadian police confirm firearm discharge, treating it as a serious incident! 🇺🇸🔫 No injuries reported so far, but this is the latest in a wave of threats and attacks hitting U.S. interests worldwide.… pic.twitter.com/maUDcCidtz — 🇺🇸 America First Feed (@America1stFeed) March 10, 2026

Toronto Police Investigate Gunfire

Law enforcement spent the morning combing through the area outside the consulate. U.S. officials are keeping an eye on things, too. A State Department spokesperson told CBS News that they’re aware of the situation and are working closely with local police, but didn’t have anything else to add.

This shooting happened just days after two synagogues in the greater Toronto area were hit by gunfire overnight. The police have since stepped up their presence. No one was injured in those incidents either, though one synagogue’s front door was left with bullet holes.

Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke out about the synagogue shootings, calling them an attack on the rights of Jewish Canadians to live and pray safely. He promised to protect places of worship.

Right now, it’s not clear if the shootings at the synagogues and the gunfire outside the U.S. consulate are connected, or if they have anything to do with the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

CTV reported that several downtown streets were closed, and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow confirmed there’s a strong police presence at both the U.S. and Israeli consulates.

