Who Is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO Resigns With Immediate Effect Three Months After Massive Crisis That Cancelled Over 2,500 Flights And Affected Over 3 Lakh Passengers

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IndiGo CEO donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan IndiGo CEO donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan IndiGo CEO donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan IndiGo CEO donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IndiGo CEO donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan IndiGo CEO donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan IndiGo CEO donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan IndiGo CEO donald trump Arun Tupe dubai airport news Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO Resigns With Immediate Effect Three Months After Massive Crisis That Cancelled Over 2,500 Flights And Affected Over 3 Lakh Passengers

Who Is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO Resigns With Immediate Effect Three Months After Massive Crisis That Cancelled Over 2,500 Flights And Affected Over 3 Lakh Passengers

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigned on March 10 after the airline’s worst operational crisis in December 2025 that saw over 2,500 flights cancelled and nearly 1,900 delayed.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns (IMAGE: X)
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 10, 2026 18:41:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO Resigns With Immediate Effect Three Months After Massive Crisis That Cancelled Over 2,500 Flights And Affected Over 3 Lakh Passengers

The largest airline in the country, run by Interglobe Aviation Ltd., announced that the resignation of the IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers took place on Tuesday, March 10, following the worst-ever flight crisis experienced by the carrier in December.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns

The airline has been temporarily taken over by the Managing Director, Rahul Bhatia.

Within a few months, just a year and a half after the newly inducted Elbers assumed the helm in September 2022, IndiGo has surpassed the 10-billion revenue milestone in its history, added more than 440 Airbus A320-family aircraft to its fleet, and ordered 500 more of them, a historic order.

You Might Be Interested In

However, Elbers did not see his achievements pivot on a huge operational meltdown in December 2025. The crisis that took place in the flight was caused by the inability of IndiGo to introduce new regulations aimed at avoiding the fatigue of pilots.

In the period between December 3 and 5, IndiGo cancelled more than 2500 flights and postponed almost 1900 others which affected a total of more than 300,000 passengers.

The DGCA fined Elbers a record 22.20 crore and gave show-cause notices to Elbers himself. Although he firstly withstood the demands to resign, the crisis left a great mark on the reputation of the airline in terms of punctuality.

Who is Pieter Elbers?

Pieter Elbers, born in the Netherlands in 1970, knows aviation inside out. He spent decades at KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, starting back in 1992 and eventually leading the company as president and CEO from 2014 to 2022.

During his time at the top, he steered KLM through big changes and the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, all while working within the Air France-KLM group.

In 2022, Elbers switched gears and took over as CEO of IndiGo, now India’s biggest airline. Since then, he’s pushed hard for international growth, streamlined how things run, and made IndiGo’s global network stronger. People in the industry see him as a sharp, seasoned strategist, someone who really gets how this business works.

What was the IndiGo crisis? 

IndiGo, the biggest airline in India, just hit a wall. Over 200 flights got cancelled, and hundreds more ran late on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Airports were packed, passengers were stuck in endless lines, and nobody seemed to know what went wrong—just a sudden mess with barely any warning.

First, crew shortages. IndiGo’s been short on pilots and cabin crew ever since new duty-time rules kicked in on November 1. Now, pilots can’t fly as many hours, and they need longer breaks.

The result? Planes ready on the runway, but no crew is legally allowed to fly them. Some flights didn’t take off simply because there was no one left to operate them. Sources say things got so tight that entire schedules fell apart because earlier crew rotations had maxed out their allowed hours.

Then there were new roster rules. These Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) are meant to cut down on pilot fatigue and boost safety. Sounds good on paper, but IndiGo runs a monster operation: more than 2,200 flights every day, with lots of them at night. 

On top of that, technical glitches at airports made things worse. Delhi and Pune, two major hubs, had their check-in and departure systems crash. 

And if that wasn’t enough, winter traffic piled on more trouble. Major airports were jammed with passengers, fog slowed everything down, and peak-hour congestion left IndiGo struggling to catch up. 

IndiGo claims it runs more than 2,200 flights each day, but government numbers from Tuesday show only 35% left on time.

That’s over 1,400 flights delayed in a single day. And in November alone, 1,232 flights got cancelled, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

MUST READ: How Is Cash-Strapped Bangladesh Coping With Oil Prices Amid US-Iran War? India To Send 5,000 Tonnes Of Diesel As Fuel Prices Go Past $100 Per Barrel

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 6:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-6IndiGo CEOIndiGo Flightlatest trending newsPieter Elbers

RELATED News

LPG Supply Scare: Delhi Gas Agencies Witness Long Queues, Hyderabad PGs and Hostels Brace For Disruptions, Here’s A List Of Cities Witnessing Rush

Lok Sabha Chaos: 118 MPs Move No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla, Alleging ‘Blatant Partisanship,’ Opposition Says ‘He Cannot Rise Above The Constitution’

Will Your LPG Cylinder Arrive On Time? Government Addresses India’s Supply Concerns Amid Rising Crisis Fears

LPG Cylinder Crisis Hits India? Here’s Why Govt Invoked Essential Commodities Act Amid Middle East War

LPG Crisis In India? Mumbai, Bengaluru Restaurants Warn Of Shutdown In 48 Hours, Government Responds, Asks Refineries To…

LATEST NEWS

3PL Last Mile Delivery: How Technology is Transforming Final-Mile Logistics

Who Is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO Resigns With Immediate Effect Three Months After Massive Crisis That Cancelled Over 2,500 Flights And Affected Over 3 Lakh Passengers

Why Has Dubai Become A Target In The Iran-US-Israel Conflict? Inside the Attacks That Put UAE On The Front Line Of Middle East War

Iran Warns Donald Trump To ‘Be Careful Not To Be Eliminated’ Amid Escalating Tensions, Calls His Threats ‘Empty’

BAN vs PAK: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped From Pakistan ODI Squad? Captain Shaheen Afridi Explains

India Crash Out Of AFC Women’s Asian Cup After 3-1 Loss To Chinese Taipei

‘It’s Not Only Calories…’ Is Stress Directly Linked To Obesity? Doctors Reveal Gaining Weight Isn’t About Overeating Anymore But THIS Factor Plays A Big Role

Kuldeep Yadav Wedding: India Spinner to Marry Childhood Friend on March 14 — All You Need To Know

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s Action Film Ticket Prices Touch Rs 2500, But Here Is Where You Can Enjoy The Cheapest In Delhi NCR And Mumbai

23 Red Cards! Atletico Mineiro vs Cruzeiro Brazilian Football Match Unfolds Mass Hysteria With Fierce On-Field Fight: WATCH

Who Is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO Resigns With Immediate Effect Three Months After Massive Crisis That Cancelled Over 2,500 Flights And Affected Over 3 Lakh Passengers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO Resigns With Immediate Effect Three Months After Massive Crisis That Cancelled Over 2,500 Flights And Affected Over 3 Lakh Passengers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO Resigns With Immediate Effect Three Months After Massive Crisis That Cancelled Over 2,500 Flights And Affected Over 3 Lakh Passengers
Who Is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO Resigns With Immediate Effect Three Months After Massive Crisis That Cancelled Over 2,500 Flights And Affected Over 3 Lakh Passengers
Who Is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO Resigns With Immediate Effect Three Months After Massive Crisis That Cancelled Over 2,500 Flights And Affected Over 3 Lakh Passengers
Who Is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO Resigns With Immediate Effect Three Months After Massive Crisis That Cancelled Over 2,500 Flights And Affected Over 3 Lakh Passengers

QUICK LINKS