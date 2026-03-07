LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Dubai Marina Blast: Fire And Smoke Rise From Marina 23 Tower, Nation Issues Advisory; UAE on High Alert

Dubai Marina Blast: Fire And Smoke Rise From Marina 23 Tower, Nation Issues Advisory; UAE on High Alert

Dubai Blast: Explosions near Dubai Marina sparked panic after debris from a missile interception damaged a skyscraper façade. UAE air defences countered Iranian missiles and drones as Gulf tensions escalated and authorities urged restraint.

Dubai Blast (Image:X)
Dubai Blast (Image:X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: March 7, 2026 23:56:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dubai Marina Blast: Fire And Smoke Rise From Marina 23 Tower, Nation Issues Advisory; UAE on High Alert

Dubai Marina Blast: Skyscraper Fire Sparks Questions

The Dubai Marina area received an unexpected shock when news of explosive sounds emerged from the area. Residents quickly filled social media platforms with recordings of the explosive event, which created a massive blast and subsequent flames that reached the height of the 23 Marina residential skyscraper. The luxury waterfront district transformed into a sudden emergency situation when thick smoke started to rise into the sky.

The first reports indicated that Iranian military activity might have caused the explosion, but officials remain uncertain about how they should assess the damage to determine the source of destruction. The dramatic visuals from the incident have caused both residents and onlookers to question whether this was an intentional military operation or random destruction resulting from a dangerous conflict between nations.

You Might Be Interested In

Dubai Authorities Confirm Debris Damage

The Dubai Media Office released an official response to the incident which demonstrated that the dramatic situation did not reach the level of a complete disaster as it first appeared. Officials reported that debris from a successful missile interception resulted in a small incident which affected the exterior of a Dubai Marina tower, creating a dangerous situation, but authorities successfully managed to control everything within a short time frame.

In a statement, authorities said:
“Authorities confirm that debris resulting from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the façade of a tower in Dubai Marina. The situation has been contained. No injuries were reported.”

UAE Air Defences In Action: Missiles, Drones, And Sky Battles

The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that the country’s air defence systems responded to missile and drone attacks from Iran, which caused loud explosions to occur in multiple locations. But before panic could spread, officials clarified that the booms were not strikes- they were interceptions. The ministry announced through X that its air defences were currently engaged in operations against incoming ballistic missiles, drones, and loitering munitions. The defence systems of the UAE created noise in the sky because they were performing their essential duties. Residents experienced explosions and saw bright flashes, while authorities confirmed to the public that those sounds represented threats which were being eliminated in the sky.

Gulf On Edge: Explosions, Escalating Tensions, And Calls For Calm

Reports indicate that Gulf tensions reached their highest point after Iran conducted attacks against multiple Gulf states on February 28. The strikes are believed to have come in response to earlier military operations conducted by the United States and Israel against Iran. As security risks increased, the United Arab Emirates decided to close its airspace due to security threats.

The conflict has affected regions beyond the United Arab Emirates. In Manama, the capital city of Bahrain, residents reportedly heard warning sirens followed by at least five explosions, showing that the crisis has extended to the broader Gulf region.

According to reports, UAE officials have asked both parties to exercise restraint amid the escalating conflict. An Emirati official told Reuters that the country wants Iranian attacks on Gulf states to stop, warning that further escalation could widen the conflict. The official stated that Iran must stop all attacks against its neighboring countries, as continued military operations would worsen the situation, and requested an immediate halt to military activities.

(With InPuts From Reuters)
Also Read: Loud Explosions Heard In Dubai: 15 Missiles And 119 Drones Destroyed, President
First published on: Mar 7, 2026 11:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bahrain explosionsBallistic Missilesdrone attackDubai Marina blastdubai newsDubai skyscraper fireGulf tensionsIran attackIran-UAE tensionsmiddle east conflictmissile interceptionregional escalationUAE air defenceUAE airspace closure

RELATED News

Pakistan Court Convicts 47 PTI Leaders Who Support Imran Khan – What’s the Reason Behind the May 9 Chaos?

Drone Explosion Near Dubai International Airport Sparks Chaos And Panic, Flights Briefly Halted Amid US-Iran-Israel War – Watch

Amid Iran-Israel War, US Approves Emergency Sale Of 12,000 Aerial Bombs Worth $150 Million To Tel-Aviv – What We know

Nepal’s Biggest Political Upset, Rapper-Turned-Politician Balendra Shah Defeats Ex-PM KP Sharma Oli, All Set To Be Next PM

Planning A Trip To Dubai? Why Are Return Flights So Expensive Amid Iran-US War Tensions? Economy Tickets Skyrocket- Check Details

LATEST NEWS

ISL 2025-26: Imran Khan Strike Hands Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Win Over Kerala Blasters

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Japan Decimate India 11-0 in Record-Breaking Rout

Did Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Attempt Suicide Days After Accusing Family Of Harassment And Torture? Instagram Live Accident Video Goes Viral | Watch

WATCH: Pakistan U19 Captain Farhan Yousaf Smashes Usman Tariq For Big Hits In PAK National T20 Cup 2026

Redeveloping 7 Delhi Government Colonies: Without Spending Taxpayer Money

Is Your Career At Risk From AI? Anthropic Study Shows White-Collar Jobs May Be More Exposed Than Manual Work

President Murmu Questions Venue Change, Protocol Lapses In Bengal Tribal Meet; PM Modi Calls TMC ‘Shameful’, Condemns Mamata Govt’s Insult

IND vs NZ Final: Sanju Samson 1 Run Away From Joining MS Dhoni in Elite List

All England Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Beats Victor Lai Despite Injury Scare, Storms Into Final

‘Grandest Finish’: R Ashwin Backs Sanju Samson To Shine In T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Dubai Marina Blast: Fire And Smoke Rise From Marina 23 Tower, Nation Issues Advisory; UAE on High Alert

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dubai Marina Blast: Fire And Smoke Rise From Marina 23 Tower, Nation Issues Advisory; UAE on High Alert

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dubai Marina Blast: Fire And Smoke Rise From Marina 23 Tower, Nation Issues Advisory; UAE on High Alert
Dubai Marina Blast: Fire And Smoke Rise From Marina 23 Tower, Nation Issues Advisory; UAE on High Alert
Dubai Marina Blast: Fire And Smoke Rise From Marina 23 Tower, Nation Issues Advisory; UAE on High Alert
Dubai Marina Blast: Fire And Smoke Rise From Marina 23 Tower, Nation Issues Advisory; UAE on High Alert

QUICK LINKS