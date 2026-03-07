Loud Explosions Heard In Dubai: 15 Missiles And 119 Drones Destroyed, President Visits Injured And Assures Citizens

Dubai Airport Chaos: Missiles, Drones, and a Minor “Oops”- International Airport Temporarily Suspends Operations

Dubai International Airport, which serves as the world’s most used airport for international flights, experienced an unanticipated interruption on Saturday because of missile and drone attacks launched by Iran. The public reacted to the situation, which involved a loud explosion and smoke rising into the sky, and people shared their fear through social media, while UAE officials confirmed that the incident involved only debris from intercepted missiles. The air defence systems of the organization demonstrated their strength by succeeding in 15 ballistic missile attacks and 119 drone attacks, while one missile remained unactivated and crashed into the ocean. The airport operations at DXB and DWC have returned to operation, but the situation shows that Dubai operates as a defense city which protects itself against potential threats.

Dubai Airspace Shutdown: UAE Shoots Down Missiles And Drones

Dubai International Airport, experienced an unanticipated interruption on Saturday because of missile and drone attacks launched by Iran. The public reacted to the situation, which involved a loud explosion and smoke rising into the sky, and people shared their fear through social media, while UAE officials confirmed that the incident involved only debris from intercepted missiles.

The air defence systems of the organization demonstrated their strength by succeeding in 15 ballistic missile attacks and 119 drone attacks, while one missile remained unactivated and crashed into the ocean. The airport operations at DXB and DWC have returned to operation, but the situation shows that Dubai operates as a defense city which protects itself against potential threats.

Key Events Unfolding In Dubai Amid Missile And Drone Strikes – 7 March 2026

7 Mar 2026, 10:36 PM IST: Loud explosions reported in Dubai as Iran continued missile and drone strikes across the Gulf region. The Emirates had earlier warned of incoming missile and drone threats .

7 Mar 2026, 10:22 PM IST: UAE President visited the injured, stating: “Pardon us if we did not meet expectations, but we are in a time of war. I promise you that we will fulfil our responsibility to defend you, our people and our families.”

من يشيل الهم في ظلّ الفلاحي..؟ الوطن و الشعب في ايدي أمينة 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/61Z9ytrSDR — Afra Al Hameli (@AfraMalHameli) March 7, 2026

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Drone Explosion Near Dubai International Airport Sparks Chaos And Panic, Flights Briefly Halted Amid US-Iran-Israel War – Watch