Home > World > Loud Explosions Heard In Dubai: 15 Missiles And 119 Drones Destroyed, President Visits Injured And Assures Citizens

Dubai Blast: Dubai International Airport briefly halted operations after missile and drone threats. UAE air defence intercepted 15 missiles and 119 drones, explosions were heard, and the UAE President visited injured citizens.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 7, 2026 23:21:06 IST

Dubai Airport Chaos: Missiles, Drones, and a Minor “Oops”- International Airport Temporarily Suspends Operations

Dubai International Airport, which serves as the world’s most used airport for international flights, experienced an unanticipated interruption on Saturday because of missile and drone attacks launched by Iran. The public reacted to the situation, which involved a loud explosion and smoke rising into the sky, and people shared their fear through social media, while UAE officials confirmed that the incident involved only debris from intercepted missiles. The air defence systems of the organization demonstrated their strength by succeeding in 15 ballistic missile attacks and 119 drone attacks, while one missile remained unactivated and crashed into the ocean. The airport operations at DXB and DWC have returned to operation, but the situation shows that Dubai operates as a defense city which protects itself against potential threats.

“We have partially resumed operations from today, 7 March, with some flights operating out of DXB and DWC,” the airport said, referring to Dubai’s main airport and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International.

Dubai Airspace Shutdown: UAE Shoots Down Missiles And Drones

Dubai International Airport, experienced an unanticipated interruption on Saturday because of missile and drone attacks launched by Iran. The public reacted to the situation, which involved a loud explosion and smoke rising into the sky, and people shared their fear through social media, while UAE officials confirmed that the incident involved only debris from intercepted missiles.

The air defence systems of the organization demonstrated their strength by succeeding in 15 ballistic missile attacks and 119 drone attacks, while one missile remained unactivated and crashed into the ocean. The airport operations at DXB and DWC have returned to operation, but the situation shows that Dubai operates as a defense city which protects itself against potential threats.

Key Events Unfolding In Dubai Amid Missile And Drone Strikes – 7 March 2026

  • 7 Mar 2026, 10:36 PM IST: Loud explosions reported in Dubai as Iran continued missile and drone strikes across the Gulf region. The Emirates had earlier warned of incoming missile and drone threats.

  • 7 Mar 2026, 10:22 PM IST: UAE President visited the injured, stating: “Pardon us if we did not meet expectations, but we are in a time of war. I promise you that we will fulfil our responsibility to defend you, our people and our families.”

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Drone Explosion Near Dubai International Airport Sparks Chaos And Panic, Flights Briefly Halted Amid US-Iran-Israel War – Watch

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 11:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dubai airport chaosDubai airspace shutdownDubai drone threatDubai explosionsDubai missile attackDXB airport suspensionIran drone attack UAEUAE air defenceUAE missile interceptionUAE President visits injured

