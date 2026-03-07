LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Drone Explosion Near Dubai International Airport Sparks Chaos And Panic, Flights Briefly Halted Amid US-Iran-Israel War – Watch

Drone Explosion Near Dubai International Airport Sparks Chaos And Panic, Flights Briefly Halted Amid US-Iran-Israel War – Watch

A video online shows a drone explosion near Dubai International Airport, raising fears as tensions grow in the Middle East conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Drone Scare Near Dubai Airport (Images: X)
Drone Scare Near Dubai Airport (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 7, 2026 20:52:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Drone Explosion Near Dubai International Airport Sparks Chaos And Panic, Flights Briefly Halted Amid US-Iran-Israel War – Watch

A dramatic video shared on social media appears to show the moment a drone hit near Dubai International Airport. The incident sparked fresh fears as tensions grow in the wider conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States in the Middle East. 

The clip, which quickly spread online, shows what looks like a drone flying toward the airport area. Moments later, an explosion can be seen near the runway.

Flights Briefly Disrupted Amid Iran-US-Israel War

Reports say the incident happened close to the airport runway and briefly disrupted flight operations. Authorities temporarily stopped flights while security teams checked the area and tried to understand what had happened. For some time, planes were either delayed, diverted, or asked to stay in the air until officials cleared the situation. The airport is one of the busiest travel hubs in the world, so even a short disruption affected several flights.

The incident came at a time when the region is already on edge. The tensions began rising after military operations by the United States and Israel against Iran. Since then, Iran has launched retaliatory drone and missile attacks in different parts of the Gulf. Some of these attacks have targeted military bases and other places in countries seen as supporting the campaign against Tehran.

UAE Officials Respond

Officials in the United Arab Emirates quickly moved to handle the situation. According to reports,  authorities said the incident was limited and brought under control. According to officials in Dubai, the explosion was likely caused by debris that fell after air defence systems intercepted a threat in the sky. They also said that no one was injured in the incident.

Reports say that during the situation, an emergency safety message was sent out at the airport. Passengers and airport workers were asked to move to shelter areas inside the terminal and stay away from windows and open spaces. The notice also told people to stay calm and follow instructions from airport staff until further updates.

Operations Returning to Normal

Even though the videos created panic online, officials later rejected claims that the airport itself had been directly hit. They said several social media posts were spreading incorrect information and that the situation was not as serious as some reports suggested.

Authorities added that operations were slowly returning to normal after the brief disruption, though the incident showed how the growing regional conflict is starting to affect major cities and important transport hubs.

Also Read: Amid Iran-Israel War, US Approves Emergency Sale Of 12,000 Aerial Bombs Worth $150 Million To Tel-Aviv – What We know    

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 8:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Iran US Wariran- israel warlatest news

RELATED News

Nepal’s Biggest Political Upset, Rapper-Turned-Politician Balendra Shah Defeats Ex-PM KP Sharma Oli, All Set To Be Next PM

Planning A Trip To Dubai? Why Are Return Flights So Expensive Amid Iran-US War Tensions? Economy Tickets Skyrocket- Check Details

Amid Middle East Tensions, Dubai Airports Restart Partial Operations At DXB And DWC, Authorities Deny Strike Rumours

‘Iran Will Be Hit Very Hard’: Donald Trump Issues Big Warning, Threatens Complete Destruction After Tehran Apologises To Neighbours

What Law Protects Sailors At Sea? Sri Lanka Says Iranian Crew Will Be Treated According To Global Humanitarian Rules

LATEST NEWS

‘Grandest Finish’: R Ashwin Backs Sanju Samson To Shine In T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Nifty Prediction For Monday, March 9: Will Markets Open Lower Amid Rising Oil Prices And Middle East Tensions? Here’s What You Need To Know

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj IN; Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh OUT—India’s Predicted XI For Final

Why Babar Azam Missed First Match in Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026? EXPLAINED

‘Getting Hurt’: Vijay Finally Breaks Silence On Cheating Allegations Hours After Wife Sangeetha Files New Divorce Petition, Asks Fans ‘Not To Worry’

Who is Andrej Karpathy? Co-Founder Of OpenAI, EX-Tesla AI Chief Drops Big Warning, Says ‘Coding Era Is Over’, Warns Software Engineers Will Be Replaced By AI Agents

“My Son…”: Hardik Pandya Explains Reason Behind His Wild Celebration After Jacob Bethell’s Wicket In T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final — VIDEO

Hockey: After Nightmarish Australia Tour, Pakistan Qualify for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, Ending Eight-Year Wait

WATCH | “Sab Same Line Chipka Rahe Hain”: Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Mitchell Santner Over ‘Ahmedabad Crowd Silent’ Remark — IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final

UP Police SI Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Out, Check Exam City at uppbpb.gov.in

Drone Explosion Near Dubai International Airport Sparks Chaos And Panic, Flights Briefly Halted Amid US-Iran-Israel War – Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Drone Explosion Near Dubai International Airport Sparks Chaos And Panic, Flights Briefly Halted Amid US-Iran-Israel War – Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Drone Explosion Near Dubai International Airport Sparks Chaos And Panic, Flights Briefly Halted Amid US-Iran-Israel War – Watch
Drone Explosion Near Dubai International Airport Sparks Chaos And Panic, Flights Briefly Halted Amid US-Iran-Israel War – Watch
Drone Explosion Near Dubai International Airport Sparks Chaos And Panic, Flights Briefly Halted Amid US-Iran-Israel War – Watch
Drone Explosion Near Dubai International Airport Sparks Chaos And Panic, Flights Briefly Halted Amid US-Iran-Israel War – Watch

QUICK LINKS