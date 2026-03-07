Drone Explosion Near Dubai International Airport Sparks Chaos And Panic, Flights Briefly Halted Amid US-Iran-Israel War – Watch

A dramatic video shared on social media appears to show the moment a drone hit near Dubai International Airport. The incident sparked fresh fears as tensions grow in the wider conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States in the Middle East.

The clip, which quickly spread online, shows what looks like a drone flying toward the airport area. Moments later, an explosion can be seen near the runway.

Flights Briefly Disrupted Amid Iran-US-Israel War

Reports say the incident happened close to the airport runway and briefly disrupted flight operations. Authorities temporarily stopped flights while security teams checked the area and tried to understand what had happened. For some time, planes were either delayed, diverted, or asked to stay in the air until officials cleared the situation. The airport is one of the busiest travel hubs in the world, so even a short disruption affected several flights.

The incident came at a time when the region is already on edge. The tensions began rising after military operations by the United States and Israel against Iran. Since then, Iran has launched retaliatory drone and missile attacks in different parts of the Gulf. Some of these attacks have targeted military bases and other places in countries seen as supporting the campaign against Tehran.

UAE Officials Respond

Officials in the United Arab Emirates quickly moved to handle the situation. According to reports, authorities said the incident was limited and brought under control. According to officials in Dubai, the explosion was likely caused by debris that fell after air defence systems intercepted a threat in the sky. They also said that no one was injured in the incident.

Reports say that during the situation, an emergency safety message was sent out at the airport. Passengers and airport workers were asked to move to shelter areas inside the terminal and stay away from windows and open spaces. The notice also told people to stay calm and follow instructions from airport staff until further updates.

Operations Returning to Normal

Even though the videos created panic online, officials later rejected claims that the airport itself had been directly hit. They said several social media posts were spreading incorrect information and that the situation was not as serious as some reports suggested.

Authorities added that operations were slowly returning to normal after the brief disruption, though the incident showed how the growing regional conflict is starting to affect major cities and important transport hubs.

