LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Amid Iran-Israel War, US Approves Emergency Sale Of 12,000 Aerial Bombs Worth $150 Million To Tel-Aviv – What We know

Amid Iran-Israel War, US Approves Emergency Sale Of 12,000 Aerial Bombs Worth $150 Million To Tel-Aviv – What We know

The United States Department of State has approved the emergency sale of 12,000 aerial bomb casings worth about $151.8 million to Israel

Iran–Israel War: US Approves Emergency Bomb Sale to Israel (Image: X/ PowderKegDaily)
Iran–Israel War: US Approves Emergency Bomb Sale to Israel (Image: X/ PowderKegDaily)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 7, 2026 20:05:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Amid Iran-Israel War, US Approves Emergency Sale Of 12,000 Aerial Bombs Worth $150 Million To Tel-Aviv – What We know

The US Department of State has approved the emergency sale of 12,000 aerial bomb casings worth more than $150 million to Israel, a move that comes as tensions and fighting in the Middle East continue to rise amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

According to officials, the deal is valued at about $151.8 million and includes 12,000 BLU-110A/B general-purpose bomb bodies, each weighing around 1,000 pounds (about 450 kilograms). The sale was approved by the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, which handles many of Washington’s foreign military sales.

Sale WIll Improve Israel’s Capability To Deal With Threats

In a statement explaining the decision, the department said the weapons sale is meant to strengthen Israel’s defence during the current crisis in the region. According to reports, officials said that, “The proposed sale will improve Israel’s capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defense, and serve as a deterrent to regional threats.”

You Might Be Interested In

Reports say that the package is not limited to the bomb casings alone. It also includes engineering support, logistics assistance, and technical services provided by the US government and defence contractors. These additional services are meant to help Israel integrate and maintain the equipment effectively.

Emergency Exists For Israel 

The decision was taken using an emergency authority. This emergency authority allows the administration to bypass the normal congressional review process required for arms sales under Section 36(b) of the Arms Export Control Act. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined that an emergency situation existed that required the immediate transfer of the weapons to Israel.

As per reports, the State Department said the secretary had provided “detailed justification that an emergency exists” and that the immediate sale of defence equipment to Israel was in the national security interests of the United States.

Criticism From US Lawmakers

However, the move has also drawn criticism from some lawmakers in Washington. Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said bypassing Congress raises serious questions. He said the decision “exposes a stark contradiction at the heart of this administration’s case for war.”

Meeks added that the administration had repeatedly claimed it was fully prepared for the conflict but was now rushing to use emergency powers. “Rushing to invoke emergency authority to circumvent Congress tells a different story,” he said, calling it “an emergency of the administration’s own creation.”

Also Read: Amid Middle East Tensions, Dubai Airports Restart Partial Operations At DXB And DWC, Authorities Deny Strike Rumours    

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 8:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-8Iran US Wariran- israel warlatest news

RELATED News

Planning A Trip To Dubai? Why Are Return Flights So Expensive Amid Iran-US War Tensions? Economy Tickets Skyrocket- Check Details

Amid Middle East Tensions, Dubai Airports Restart Partial Operations At DXB And DWC, Authorities Deny Strike Rumours

‘Iran Will Be Hit Very Hard’: Donald Trump Issues Big Warning, Threatens Complete Destruction After Tehran Apologises To Neighbours

What Law Protects Sailors At Sea? Sri Lanka Says Iranian Crew Will Be Treated According To Global Humanitarian Rules

Is Iran Running Out Of Missiles? Arsenal Shrinks By 90% As Israel-US Strikes Intensify, From 3,000 To… How Many Weapons Are Left With Tehran?

LATEST NEWS

Amid Iran-Israel War, US Approves Emergency Sale Of 12,000 Aerial Bombs Worth $150 Million To Tel-Aviv – What We know

‘Getting Hurt’: Vijay Finally Breaks Silence On Cheating Allegations Hours After Wife Sangeetha Files New Divorce Petition, Asks Fans ‘Not To Worry’

Who is Andrej Karpathy? Co-Founder Of OpenAI, EX-Tesla AI Chief Drops Big Warning, Says ‘Coding Era Is Over’, Warns Software Engineers Will Be Replaced By AI Agents

“My Son…”: Hardik Pandya Explains Reason Behind His Wild Celebration After Jacob Bethell’s Wicket In T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final — VIDEO

Hockey: After Nightmarish Australia Tour, Pakistan Qualify for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, Ending Eight-Year Wait

“Sab Same Line Chipka Rahe Hain”: Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Mitchell Santner Over ‘Ahmedabad Crowd Silent’ Remark — IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final

UP Police SI Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Out, Check Exam City at uppbpb.gov.in

Boy Proposes To Girl From Below Her Balcony With His Family And Friends; Viral Video Wins Hearts Online | WATCH

‘Vijay Is My Home’: Trisha Krishnan Faces Massive Backlash For Remark On TVK Chief; 2-Year-Old Leo Success Meet Video Goes Viral After Sangeetha Files For Divorce

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details — All You Need To Know

Amid Iran-Israel War, US Approves Emergency Sale Of 12,000 Aerial Bombs Worth $150 Million To Tel-Aviv – What We know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amid Iran-Israel War, US Approves Emergency Sale Of 12,000 Aerial Bombs Worth $150 Million To Tel-Aviv – What We know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amid Iran-Israel War, US Approves Emergency Sale Of 12,000 Aerial Bombs Worth $150 Million To Tel-Aviv – What We know
Amid Iran-Israel War, US Approves Emergency Sale Of 12,000 Aerial Bombs Worth $150 Million To Tel-Aviv – What We know
Amid Iran-Israel War, US Approves Emergency Sale Of 12,000 Aerial Bombs Worth $150 Million To Tel-Aviv – What We know
Amid Iran-Israel War, US Approves Emergency Sale Of 12,000 Aerial Bombs Worth $150 Million To Tel-Aviv – What We know

QUICK LINKS