Home > World > Amid Middle East Tensions, Dubai Airports Restart Partial Operations At DXB And DWC, Authorities Deny Strike Rumours

Flights have partially resumed at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC)

Dubai Airports Reopen In Phases After Brief Shutdown (Image: X)
Dubai Airports Reopen In Phases After Brief Shutdown (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 7, 2026 18:30:44 IST

Airports in Dubai have begun partially resuming operations after a brief suspension that disrupted flights at the city’s two main aviation hubs, Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). Authorities confirmed that some flights are now operating again. They strongly rejected rumours circulating online that the disruption was caused by a workers’ strike.

Passengers Asked Not To Rush To Dubai Airport

In a statement, Dubai Airports, which operates both airports, said operations resumed on Saturday, March 7, after a short suspension earlier in the day. “Dubai Airports confirms partial resumption of operations with some flights operating out of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC),” a spokesperson said.

However, officials warned travellers not to rush to the airport unless their airline has confirmed their departure. “Please do not travel to the airport unless you have been contacted by your airline that your flight is confirmed, as schedules continue to change,” the airport operator said, as per reports. 

Regional Tensions Affect Air Travel

The disruption came amid heightened tensions and security concerns across the Middle East. The escalating conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States has affected regional airspace and aviation operations. Several incidents involving drones, missiles, and air defence interceptions have forced airports and airlines across the Gulf to temporarily suspend flights or reroute aircraft for safety reasons.

According to aviation updates, some flights approaching Dubai during the disruption were forced to circle in the air or divert to other airports before operations restarted. Authorities said the suspension was precautionary and aimed at ensuring passenger safety while security alerts were being assessed.

Authorities Reject Strike Rumours

Dubai Airports also dismissed rumours circulating on social media suggesting that the temporary shutdown was caused by a strike by airport workers. Officials said those claims were false and clarified that the disruption was linked to operational and safety considerations rather than labour issues.

The operator said it is working closely with aviation authorities, airlines, and other partners to restore normal operations as quickly and safely as possible. “Our focus remains on maintaining the highest standards of operational safety, security, and wellbeing of passengers and staff,” the statement said.

Airlines Slowly Restart Services

Airlines have begun gradually restarting services. UAE carriers including Emirates and flydubai confirmed that limited operations have resumed, though many schedules remain uncertain as regional airspace conditions continue to evolve.

The temporary shutdown and gradual reopening underline how quickly aviation across the Gulf can be affected by security developments in the wider region. For now, airport authorities say operations will continue to resume in phases while the situation is closely monitored.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 6:30 PM IST
