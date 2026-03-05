‘Iran Bahana Hai, Pakistan Nishana Hai’: PTI Leader Ali Muhammad Khan’s Speech Dragging India Into Iran-Israel War Goes Viral | WATCH

A speech by Ali Muhammad Khan, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek‑e‑Insaf (PTI), is gaining massive attention online after he delivered a fiery address in the National Assembly of Pakistan while discussing the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict. During the speech, Khan said, “Iran bahana hai, Pakistan nishana hai” (Iran is the excuse, Pakistan is the real target), suggesting that regional tensions could eventually affect Pakistan’s security.

The clip of his remarks has since circulated widely across social media platforms, sparking debate and political reactions.

Fiery Remarks During Assembly Debate

While speaking in parliament, Ali Muhammad Khan criticised global power dynamics surrounding the conflict in West Asia. He argued that Pakistan should remain cautious about the evolving situation and warned that geopolitical developments could have wider implications for the region.

In his address, Khan also referenced India while discussing strategic tensions in South Asia, claiming that regional rivalries and global alliances could further complicate the situation. His remarks drew loud reactions from lawmakers present in the assembly.

The viral video has fueled online discussions about Pakistan’s stance on the Iran-Israel conflict and how political leaders in the country are interpreting the rapidly evolving geopolitical crisis.

