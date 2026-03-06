Iran President Pezeshkian Says ‘Some Countries’ Begin Mediation Efforts To End War, Urges Talks To Focus On US & Israel Over ‘Underestimating Iranian People’

Israel intensified its military campaign on Friday, targeting Beirut and ordering an unprecedented evacuation of the entire southern suburbs, marking a significant escalation in its war against Iran alongside the United States.

At the same time, Israel launched a new round of airstrikes on Iran, claiming that 50 warplanes had struck a bunker beneath the Tehran compound of the recently slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which continues to be used by Iran’s leadership.

Amid the escalating conflict, Iran signaled a potential diplomatic opening. President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on X that “some countries have begun mediation efforts,” though he did not name the mediators or provide further details. The statement represents one of the first indications since the war began that international efforts might be underway to de-escalate the crisis.

“Let’s be clear: we are committed to lasting peace in the region, but we have not the slightest hesitation in defending the dignity and authority of our country. Mediation should address those who underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict,” he added.

Under Iran‘s system, the president is subordinate to the supreme leader, but Pezeshkian is now serving on a panel that has assumed Khamenei’s duties.

In an apparent escalation of his own war aims, US President Donald Trump demanded the right to help choose Khamenei’s successor.

ISRAEL EXTENDS BOMBING TO LEBANON

Israel has extended its bombing to Lebanon to root out Hezbollah, the Shi’ite militia allied to Iran that has been a dominant faction in Lebanese politics since the 1980s. Hezbollah fired on Israel this week to avenge the death of Khamenei.

Explosions lit up the night sky over Beirut’s southern suburbs. The Israeli military said it carried out 26 waves of strikes overnight against Hezbollah command centres and weapons storage.

“We’re sleeping here in the streets – some in cars, some on the street, some on the beach,” said Jamal Seifeddin, 43, who fled Beirut’s southern suburbs and spent the night on the streets in the capital’s downtown district. “I’ve never slept on the ground like this. I’ve been forced to. No one even brought a blanket.”

Israel has intervened in Lebanon repeatedly over decades, most recently in a campaign that weakened Hezbollah in 2024. But the ferocity of Friday’s strikes had little precedent even in the long history of war in the Lebanese capital.

Israel ordered residents to evacuate the entire southern section of Beirut, home to hundreds of thousands of people. During previous campaigns it had ordered only smaller evacuations of specific areas.

Inside Israel, explosions could be heard as Israeli defences activated to shoot down incoming Iranian fire. Overnight, Iranian drones also attacked the U.S. Al Udeid airbase in Qatar, the biggest U.S. base in the Middle East, Qatari officials said. There were no reported casualties.

‘WE’RE GOING TO HAVE TO CHOOSE THAT PERSON’, TRUMP SAYS

In insisting on the right to help choose Iran‘s next leader – meant to be a senior Shi’ite Muslim cleric selected by a panel of religious experts – Trump made his most explicit demand for control over a country of more than 90 million people.

The remarks could make it more difficult to end the war quickly in a deal that would leave Iran‘s system of clerical rule in place.

“We’re going to have to choose that person along with Iran. We’re going to have to choose that person,” Trump said on Thursday in a telephone interview with Reuters.

Israel has said openly that it aims to overthrow Iran‘s ruling system. Washington has been more circumspect, saying its goal is to eliminate Iran‘s ability to project force beyond its borders, while also inviting Iranians to rise up and topple their government.

There was no immediate Iranian response to Trump’s remarks. Iran has cast the war as an unprovoked attack and describes the killing of its leader, Khamenei, as an assassination.

It says the panel that will choose the new leader is conducting its work.

Iranian officials initially said the new leader could be chosen soon and the leading candidate was Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba, a powerful hardliner. But plans for a quick dynastic succession may have stalled since a three-day period of mourning for Khamenei was postponed indefinitely on Wednesday.

Some Iranians openly celebrated the death of Khamenei, weeks after security forces under his control killed thousands of protesters in the worst domestic unrest since the revolutionary era. But there has been little sign of opposition to the authorities during the airstrikes, with activists saying it is not safe to return to the streets.

‘EXISTENTIAL WAR’ FOR IRAN

Iran‘s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran was not intentionally targeting its Arab neighbours, only the U.S. bases on their soil.

“This was an ‘existential war’ for Iran, leaving us with no choice but to respond wherever American attacks originate from,” he said at a conference in New Delhi on Friday.

Two U.S. officials told Reuters that military investigators believed it was likely that U.S. forces were responsible for an apparent strike on an Iranian girls’ school that killed scores of children on Saturday. The investigators have not yet reached a final conclusion.

At least 1,230 people have been killed in Iran since the fighting began a week ago, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society. The Lebanese health ministry has reported 123 people killed and 683 wounded as a result of Israeli attacks. At least 10 Israelis have been killed by Iranian attacks.

In his remarks to Reuters, Trump also encouraged Iranian Kurdish forces based across the border in Iraq to launch attacks against Iran, a move that would open a ground front in the war.

“I think it’s wonderful that they want ⁠to do that, I’d be all for it,” Trump said.

Two Iranian drone attacks targeted an Iranian opposition camp in Iraqi Kurdistan on Thursday, security sources said. Three sources said Iranian Kurdish militias have consulted with the United States about whether and how to attack Iran‘s security forces.

(With Reuters Inputs)

ALSO READ: Dubai Residents To Face Rationing As Israel-Iran Engage In Heavy Bombing? Popular UAE City Supermarkets Likely To Limit Sale Of Fruits, Vegetables