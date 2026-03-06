Dubai Residents To Face Rationing As Israel-Iran Engage In Heavy Bombing? Popular UAE City Supermarkets Likely To Limit Sale Of Fruits, Vegetables

Dubai Fresh Food Row: On March 5, the CEO of Kuehne and Nagel, Stefan Paul, sat down with Swiss broadcaster SRF and said something pretty wild: Dubai has about ten days’ worth of fresh food left. He wasn’t being dramatic.

Here’s what’s actually going on. As per reports, Dubai and the rest of the Gulf bring in 80 to 90 percent of their food from outside. Most of it i.e. about 70 percent comes through the Strait of Hormuz. But since February 28, that strait’s been shut to commercial ships.

Air cargo into the Middle East dropped by nearly a quarter in just a few days, according to Aevean data Reuters picked up. Then Jebel Ali port, the main entry point for Dubai’s perishable food, the lifeline for 50 million people, got hit and had to shut down. It only started opening back up on March 5.

So, ten days of fresh food. That’s what happens when shipping lanes close, flights get grounded, and your port takes a missile. There’s no backup.

Fresh produce isn’t canned beans or stockpiled rice. It’s the strawberries, lettuce, tomatoes, mangoes, herbs, and dairy, everything that keeps a city’s supermarkets feeling modern and alive. These things don’t last. You can’t just send them the long way around Africa; strawberries aren’t making it six weeks in a container. When the routes go dark, the shelves start to empty out fast.

And look, Dubai’s rich. It’s got the money, the government reserves, and all the connections in the world. But money doesn’t magically put mangoes on the shelf when planes can’t land and the port’s still limping back from an attack. The cash is there. The logistics aren’t.

That ten-day number? It’s just for fresh produce. The city’s got plenty of dry goods, frozen food, and government grain reserves stashed away.

When the UAE government has already taken over a thousand drone hits, grounded most flights, had its data centres attacked, and seen its backup shipping routes threatened, empty fruit and veggie aisles are when the war stops being something you watch on TV and starts showing up in your daily life.

This is how a war hits civilians. Not with a line on an inflation chart six months from now, but with a missing box of tomatoes at the store.

