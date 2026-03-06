LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation ayatollah ali khamenei latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation ayatollah ali khamenei latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation ayatollah ali khamenei latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation ayatollah ali khamenei latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation ayatollah ali khamenei latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation ayatollah ali khamenei latest world news Google Gemini crude oil IND vs NZ Anuj Agnihotri DUBAI Balendra Shah meta agastya pandya Delhi crime news donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > World > Work From Home And Online Classes To Tackle Fuel Crisis? Pakistan Plans To Bring Covid-Era Measures As Cash-Strapped Nation Left With Weeks Of Petrol

Work From Home And Online Classes To Tackle Fuel Crisis? Pakistan Plans To Bring Covid-Era Measures As Cash-Strapped Nation Left With Weeks Of Petrol

Pakistan is considering Covid-era measures like work-from-home policies and online classes as it faces a looming fuel crisis triggered by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan Fuel Crisis (AI-Generated Image)
Pakistan Fuel Crisis (AI-Generated Image)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 6, 2026 17:01:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Work From Home And Online Classes To Tackle Fuel Crisis? Pakistan Plans To Bring Covid-Era Measures As Cash-Strapped Nation Left With Weeks Of Petrol

Pakistan is looking at bringing back some of its Covid-era strategies, such as mandatory work-from-home and online classes, to save on fuel as it deals with a major energy crunch. The trigger? The Strait of Hormuz is closed, which has thrown the region’s fuel supply into chaos.

Fuel Crisis in Pakistan

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards haven’t been shy about their stance. They’ve said, point-blank, that Iran reserves the right to control who can pass through the Strait of Hormuz during wartime, and they’re exercising that right now. Only ships from the US, Israel, Europe, and their Western allies are blocked.

Back in Pakistan, things are getting tight. The country’s got enough petrol and diesel to last about 28 days, crude oil for just 10 days, and LPG for 15 days. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb spelt it out pretty clearly.

You Might Be Interested In

Pakistan Faces Energy Crunch With Just Weeks of Fuel Left

So, what’s the government doing? According to Dawn, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s team is scrambling. They’re thinking about weekly petrol price updates, covering extra insurance and import costs for oil companies, and pushing new fuel-saving policies.

One idea is asking companies to let employees work from home two days a week, with only essential staff coming in for now. They’re also pushing for more carpooling and considering moving schools and universities online.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz

The closure of the Strait isn’t exactly a surprise. Ever since the US and Israel launched joint military action against Iran on Saturday, this key shipping lane responsible for about a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil has been off-limits. That’s a huge blow to global energy.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said he told Iran their defence pact with Saudi Arabia could drag Pakistan into the conflict, too. But honestly, Pakistan’s in no shape to fight. The country’s already tangled up with Afghanistan, and the economy is struggling.

Just for context, the Strait of Hormuz sits between Iran and Oman, connecting the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea. At its narrowest, it’s only about 55 kilometres wide.

It might not look like much on a map, but it’s one of the world’s most important and busiest routes for the global energy trade. 

MUST READ: Who Was Zahra Haddad Adel? Mojtaba Khamenei’s Wife Died In Strikes While Visiting Father-In-Law Ali Khamenei’s House

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 5:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-4latest world newsMiddle East WarPakistan Fuel Crisis

RELATED News

Is Qatar Planning To Sell Crude Oil At $150 Per Barrel? Middle East War Threatens Energy Markets As Strait of Hormuz Disruption Continues

Israel-Iran-US War Day 6: IRGC Launches 21st Wave of ‘Operation True Promise’ Counterstrikes With Drone, Missile Swarms; Tehran Vows ‘More Intense’ Operations

When And Where To Watch War Machine In India: Alan Ritchson Leads Explosive Sci-Fi Action Thriller Where Soldiers Face Otherworldly Threats

Missile Threat Alert Issued To Dubai Residents As UAE Intercepts Missiles And Drones Amid Israel-Iran Conflict, Urged To Avoid Open Areas

‘F**k America, India, China’: Viral Profanity-Filled 2025 Post By Nepal PM Contender Balendra Shah Sparks Outrage Online

LATEST NEWS

Work From Home And Online Classes To Tackle Fuel Crisis? Pakistan Plans To Bring Covid-Era Measures As Cash-Strapped Nation Left With Weeks Of Petrol

Charitha Kamakshi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Divya Sripada’s Telugu Romantic Drama About Marriage, Emotional Conflict Online

Vivo X300 FE To Debut Soon In India: Qualcomm Processor, Triple Camera Setup, And 90W Fast Charging, Check All Features, Launch Date And Price

Badshah Under Fire As Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Him Over ‘Tateeree’ Lyrics – What’s Controversial About The Song?

‘Dhongi Baba’: Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams Mohammad Amir Over Wrong India Prediction — T20 World Cup 2026

Nikko Natividad Viral MMS Real Or Fake? Filipino Actor Finally Breaks Silence After Obscene Private Clip Leaked Online, Says ‘I Am…’

IND vs NZ: Who Will Win The T20 World Cup 2026 if Final is Washed Out Due to Rain?

Sanju Samson Gives Epic Reply On ‘Two Missed Centuries’ at T20 World Cup 2026 Press Conference – WATCH

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Brother-Sister Beaten To Death By Uncle And Cousin Over Land Dispute While Heading To Exam

Andhra Pradesh To Block Social Media Access For Children Under 13, CM Chandrababu Naidu Says Ban Will Be Enforced Within 90 Days

Work From Home And Online Classes To Tackle Fuel Crisis? Pakistan Plans To Bring Covid-Era Measures As Cash-Strapped Nation Left With Weeks Of Petrol

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Work From Home And Online Classes To Tackle Fuel Crisis? Pakistan Plans To Bring Covid-Era Measures As Cash-Strapped Nation Left With Weeks Of Petrol

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Work From Home And Online Classes To Tackle Fuel Crisis? Pakistan Plans To Bring Covid-Era Measures As Cash-Strapped Nation Left With Weeks Of Petrol
Work From Home And Online Classes To Tackle Fuel Crisis? Pakistan Plans To Bring Covid-Era Measures As Cash-Strapped Nation Left With Weeks Of Petrol
Work From Home And Online Classes To Tackle Fuel Crisis? Pakistan Plans To Bring Covid-Era Measures As Cash-Strapped Nation Left With Weeks Of Petrol
Work From Home And Online Classes To Tackle Fuel Crisis? Pakistan Plans To Bring Covid-Era Measures As Cash-Strapped Nation Left With Weeks Of Petrol

QUICK LINKS