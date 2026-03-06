Work From Home And Online Classes To Tackle Fuel Crisis? Pakistan Plans To Bring Covid-Era Measures As Cash-Strapped Nation Left With Weeks Of Petrol

Pakistan is looking at bringing back some of its Covid-era strategies, such as mandatory work-from-home and online classes, to save on fuel as it deals with a major energy crunch. The trigger? The Strait of Hormuz is closed, which has thrown the region’s fuel supply into chaos.

Fuel Crisis in Pakistan

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards haven’t been shy about their stance. They’ve said, point-blank, that Iran reserves the right to control who can pass through the Strait of Hormuz during wartime, and they’re exercising that right now. Only ships from the US, Israel, Europe, and their Western allies are blocked.

Back in Pakistan, things are getting tight. The country’s got enough petrol and diesel to last about 28 days, crude oil for just 10 days, and LPG for 15 days. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb spelt it out pretty clearly.

Pakistan Faces Energy Crunch With Just Weeks of Fuel Left

So, what’s the government doing? According to Dawn, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s team is scrambling. They’re thinking about weekly petrol price updates, covering extra insurance and import costs for oil companies, and pushing new fuel-saving policies.

One idea is asking companies to let employees work from home two days a week, with only essential staff coming in for now. They’re also pushing for more carpooling and considering moving schools and universities online.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz

The closure of the Strait isn’t exactly a surprise. Ever since the US and Israel launched joint military action against Iran on Saturday, this key shipping lane responsible for about a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil has been off-limits. That’s a huge blow to global energy.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said he told Iran their defence pact with Saudi Arabia could drag Pakistan into the conflict, too. But honestly, Pakistan’s in no shape to fight. The country’s already tangled up with Afghanistan, and the economy is struggling.

Just for context, the Strait of Hormuz sits between Iran and Oman, connecting the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea. At its narrowest, it’s only about 55 kilometres wide.

It might not look like much on a map, but it’s one of the world’s most important and busiest routes for the global energy trade.

