Who Was Zahra Haddad Adel? Mojtaba Khamenei's Wife Died In Strikes While Visiting Father-In-Law Ali Khamenei's House

Who Was Zahra Haddad Adel? Mojtaba Khamenei's Wife Died In Strikes While Visiting Father-In-Law Ali Khamenei's House

Zahra Haddad Adel, wife of Mojtaba Khamenei and daughter-in-law of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was reportedly killed in a bombing strike that also claimed the leader’s life.

Published: March 6, 2026 14:22:01 IST

Who Was Zahra Haddad Adel? Mojtaba Khamenei's Wife Died In Strikes While Visiting Father-In-Law Ali Khamenei's House

Zahra Haddad Adel Death: The US and Israel’s assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, has thrown the country into chaos. Iran’s power structure was always complicated, but now it’s up in the air. 

As rumour and anxiety swirl, one name keeps coming up as a possible successor: Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader’s son.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s daughter-in-law dies in strikes

Zahra Haddad-Adil was Gholam Ali Haddad-Adil’s daughter and married to Sayyid Mujtaba Khamenei. She was born around 1979, but honestly, not much else is out there about her early life.

What really put her in the public eye was her family, her father and especially her husband. Together, Zahra and Sayyid Mujtaba had two kids, Muhammad Baqir and Fatima.

On February 28, 2026, the 10th of Ramadan, which also marked the anniversary of her great-grandmother Khadijah’s death, Zahra was at her father-in-law’s house.

That day, a bombing raid killed her, along with others, in the same attack that took Imam Khamenei’s life. The next day, despite an ongoing war, millions of Iranians took to the streets, flooding cities for massive funeral processions.

Iran at a crossroads

Now, Iran stands at a crossroads, and the rest of the world is watching. Whoever takes over will shape Iran’s future and could tilt the balance of security far beyond its borders.

The Assembly of Experts plans to reveal its choice for Supreme Leader soon. This is only the second time they’ve done this since 1979, so it’s a big deal. Assembly member Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami confirmed they have a shortlist, but he kept the names secret.

Among the frontrunners, there’s Hassan Khomeini, the founder’s grandson and a reformist favourite and Mojtaba Khamenei, who’s built up his own power base through security forces and business ties. If Mojtaba gets the top job, it’ll be a sign that Iran’s hardliners aren’t going anywhere.

Who was Zahra Haddad Adel?

Mojtaba married Zahra Haddad-Adel back in 2004. They had three children together, but not much is known about the kids. Their marriage pulled Zahra’s father, Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, a leading conservative politician and former parliament speaker, even closer to the Khamenei clan.

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Mojtaba is 56. On the personal front, Mojtaba has married Zahra Haddad-Adel, daughter of Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, who has been an Iranian conservative and principlist politician and former chairman of the Parliament. 

The couple was married, allegedly, in 2094. It is said that Zahra Haddad-Adel died during one of the joint US-Israel strikes on Iran.

Mojtaba was described by the Israeli Media as more hard-line than his father and responsible for the bloody crackdowns in Iran on the protesters.

Mojtaba was sanctioned by the US Treasury Department in November 2019. He was appointed to represent the then Supreme Leader formally, although he was neither elected nor appointed to any government office. 

ALSO READ: Big Relief For India Amid Middle East War, Strait Of Hormuz Crisis: US Gives 30-Day Waiver To Buy Russian Oil, ‘India Is Essential Partner’

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 2:22 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Who Was Zahra Haddad Adel? Mojtaba Khamenei’s Wife Died In Strikes While Visiting Father-In-Law Ali Khamenei’s House

QUICK LINKS