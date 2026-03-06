‘Iranian People Have Called On Me To Lead’: Reza Pahlavi Calls For Transitional Leadership In Iran As US-Israel War Pushes Islamic Regime To Brink

Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi strongly condemned Iranian missile and drone attacks on several Arab countries, calling them “unacceptable violations of sovereignty” and urging an end to Tehran’s military actions as tensions in West Asia continue to rise.

In a video message shared on X, Pahlavi criticised Iran’s current regime for launching projectile attacks on neighbouring Arab nations including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia. He said such actions represent long-standing regional aggression rather than the will of the Iranian people, and argued that decades of Iranian intervention have destabilised the Middle East.

Reza Pahlavi Calls For Regime Change And Transitional Government In Iran

“The Islamic Republic has launched missiles at the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia. It is targeting our Arab neighbors. These violations of their sovereignty are unacceptable and we condemn them. But this is nothing new. This is who the Islamic Republic has always been. And this is why it must end. For nearly five decades, this terrorist regime has sown chaos and bloodshed across our region,” Pahlavi said.

The exiled royal, son of Iran’s last Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, also said the current regime should be replaced and claimed he has received what he described as a “mandate” from Iranians to lead a transitional government after the collapse of the Islamic Republic.

He called for an orderly political transition and promised to restore stability and democratic governance through free elections.

“The pillars of this regime’s aggression are crumbling. The Iranian people have paid the price, in blood, to reach this moment,” he said.

“Iranian People Have Called On Me To Lead”: Reza Pehlavi

“The Iranian people have called on me to lead the transition after the regime is gone. I have accepted that responsibility. Part of their great mandate to me is to return our nation and our foreign relations to normalcy. I will do exactly that. My commitment is to ensure the transition is orderly, the country is stabilized, and Iranians determine their future through the ballot box. We will not repeat the mistakes of past transitions. We will avoid de-Baathification scenarios and maintain as many bureaucrats and public servants in the transition as possible. Iranians have made their choice at an enormous price,” he added.

Pahlavi also urged Arab countries to engage diplomatically with a future transitional Iranian government. He said future foreign relations should be based on “mutual respect and shared interests” rather than ideology.

Urges Arab Nations To Engage With Future Iranian Transitional Leadership

“Now I ask our friends in the Arab world to join us. To prepare to recognize and engage our transitional government. We will rebuild our nation not for expansion, but to serve the Iranian people. We will base our diplomatic relations, not on exportation of ideology, but on mutual respect and shared interests,” he said.

The statement comes amid escalating conflict in West Asia after a joint United States–Israel strike on Iranian territory on February 28 reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior officials, triggering Iranian drone and missile retaliation across the region, including attacks on U.S. bases and Israeli assets, while Israeli strikes have also expanded into Lebanon targeting Hezbollah positions.

Pahlavi concluded by saying, “Together, we can build a Middle East our children will be proud to inherit. Take this new path with us.”

Also Read: ‘No Deal Except Unconditional Surrender’: Donald Trump Warns Islamic Regime As He Introduces ‘Make Iran Great Again Slogan’ Amid Escalating Middle East War