Israeli-US Strikes Damage Iran’s Isfahan Irradiation Facility; No Radiation Leak Reported

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
axar-patel Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani axar-patel Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani axar-patel Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani axar-patel Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
axar-patel Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani axar-patel Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani axar-patel Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani axar-patel Iran US War ChatGPT suicide Jalore crime news cargo ships gold price today All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP Ali Larijani
LIVE TV
Home > World > Israeli-US Strikes Damage Iran’s Isfahan Irradiation Facility; No Radiation Leak Reported

Israeli-US Strikes Damage Iran’s Isfahan Irradiation Facility; No Radiation Leak Reported

Israeli and US strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure have damaged an irradiation facility near the central city of Isfahan, but international monitors say there is no evidence of radioactive leakage so far.

Israeli-US Strikes Damage Iran's Isfahan Irradiation Facility; No Radiation Leak Reported (Via X)
Israeli-US Strikes Damage Iran's Isfahan Irradiation Facility; No Radiation Leak Reported (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 8, 2026 22:42:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Israeli-US Strikes Damage Iran’s Isfahan Irradiation Facility; No Radiation Leak Reported

Israeli and US strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure have damaged an irradiation facility near the central city of Isfahan, but international monitors say there is no evidence of radioactive leakage so far.

Satellite imagery reviewed after the attack shows visible damage to buildings in the complex, though facilities holding nuclear material appear to remain intact.

Damage Seen At Buildings Near Nuclear Complex

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), two structures near the Isfahan nuclear site show signs of damage following the strikes carried out on Saturday. However, the agency said the affected buildings were not part of facilities storing nuclear material.

You Might Be Interested In

The Isfahan nuclear complex is one of Iran’s key nuclear centres and hosts installations linked to uranium processing and fuel manufacturing. Earlier attacks during the broader conflict had already targeted parts of the complex, including facilities connected to uranium conversion and nuclear fuel production.

No Radiation Release Detected

Despite the damage, the IAEA said it has not detected any radiological release or increase in radiation levels outside the site. The agency added that, based on available information and satellite imagery, there is currently no risk of off-site radioactive contamination.

Experts note that some targeted buildings either contained no nuclear material or only limited quantities, meaning any contamination would likely remain confined to the damaged structures.

Part Of Wider Strikes On Iran’s Nuclear Infrastructure

The attack on the Isfahan facility forms part of a broader campaign in which Israel and the United States have targeted multiple Iranian nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, in an attempt to curb Tehran’s nuclear programme.

While several sites have suffered structural damage during the strikes, international monitors continue to assess the situation and have so far reported no major radiation incidents linked to the attacks.

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s Big Threat: ‘Iran’s Next Supreme Leader Won’t Last Long Without My Approval’, Warns Tehran To Align With Washington Amid US-Israel Strikes

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 10:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iaeairanIran Isfahan Irradiation Facilityirradiation facilityIsraeli and US strikesIsraeli US strikeradioactive leakage

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s Big Threat: ‘Iran’s Next Supreme Leader Won’t Last Long Without My Approval’, Warns Tehran To Align With Washington Amid US-Israel Strikes

Iran-Israel-US Conflict Rages Across Middle East As UAE Reveals Astonishing Numbers Of Ballistic Missiles And Drones Intercepted – Check Details Here

Global Energy Crisis Looming: US-Israel War With Iran Disrupts Oil And LNG Supply From Qatar To Iraq- Here’s What We Know

How GPS Jamming In The Gulf Is Proving To Be A Weapon Of War As Navigation Systems Go Haywire For Thousands Of Cargo Ships, Explained

What Is The Significance Of The Water Desalination Plant In Bahrain Hit By Iran, As Fear Among Civillians Rise? Tehran Warns Of Multiple Attacks Amid Middle East Conflict

LATEST NEWS

India Crowned T20 World Cup 2026 Champions As Jasprit Bumrah And Axar Patel Shine In Final Against New Zealand

Israeli-US Strikes Damage Iran’s Isfahan Irradiation Facility; No Radiation Leak Reported

IND vs NZ | Arshdeep Singh’s Throw Hits Daryl Mitchell Leading to Massive on-Field Fight | WATCH

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: Sahibzada Farhan At Top; Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav in Top 10

PV Sindhu Backs Lakshya Sen After Tough All England Open Final Loss, Says ‘It’s Brutal’

Pakistan National T20 Cup: Did a 10-Year-Old Really Play in Multan vs Abbottabad Match? Details Inside

Surat Shock: Two College Friends Found Dead In Temple Washroom After Injecting Anaesthetic Drugs; Police Say They Searched ChatGPT For ‘How To Die’

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India Create History With Mammoth 255/5 as Batters Go on Rampage in Ahmedabad

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Creates History, Becomes 2nd Indian To Achieve Huge Feat, Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List In Final

Who Are Ash Ketchum’s Top 6 Pokemon? A Look At The Powerful Fighters Who Helped Him To Become A World Champion

Israeli-US Strikes Damage Iran’s Isfahan Irradiation Facility; No Radiation Leak Reported

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israeli-US Strikes Damage Iran’s Isfahan Irradiation Facility; No Radiation Leak Reported

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Israeli-US Strikes Damage Iran’s Isfahan Irradiation Facility; No Radiation Leak Reported
Israeli-US Strikes Damage Iran’s Isfahan Irradiation Facility; No Radiation Leak Reported
Israeli-US Strikes Damage Iran’s Isfahan Irradiation Facility; No Radiation Leak Reported
Israeli-US Strikes Damage Iran’s Isfahan Irradiation Facility; No Radiation Leak Reported

QUICK LINKS