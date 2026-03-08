Israeli-US Strikes Damage Iran’s Isfahan Irradiation Facility; No Radiation Leak Reported

Israeli and US strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure have damaged an irradiation facility near the central city of Isfahan, but international monitors say there is no evidence of radioactive leakage so far.

Satellite imagery reviewed after the attack shows visible damage to buildings in the complex, though facilities holding nuclear material appear to remain intact.

Damage Seen At Buildings Near Nuclear Complex

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), two structures near the Isfahan nuclear site show signs of damage following the strikes carried out on Saturday. However, the agency said the affected buildings were not part of facilities storing nuclear material.

The Isfahan nuclear complex is one of Iran’s key nuclear centres and hosts installations linked to uranium processing and fuel manufacturing. Earlier attacks during the broader conflict had already targeted parts of the complex, including facilities connected to uranium conversion and nuclear fuel production.

No Radiation Release Detected

Despite the damage, the IAEA said it has not detected any radiological release or increase in radiation levels outside the site. The agency added that, based on available information and satellite imagery, there is currently no risk of off-site radioactive contamination.

Experts note that some targeted buildings either contained no nuclear material or only limited quantities, meaning any contamination would likely remain confined to the damaged structures.

Part Of Wider Strikes On Iran’s Nuclear Infrastructure

The attack on the Isfahan facility forms part of a broader campaign in which Israel and the United States have targeted multiple Iranian nuclear sites, including Natanz and Fordow, in an attempt to curb Tehran’s nuclear programme.

While several sites have suffered structural damage during the strikes, international monitors continue to assess the situation and have so far reported no major radiation incidents linked to the attacks.

