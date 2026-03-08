Donald Trump’s Big Threat: ‘Iran’s Next Supreme Leader Won’t Last Long Without My Approval’, Warns Tehran To Align With Washington Amid US-Israel Strikes

US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh and blunt warning about Iran’s future leadership, saying the country’s next supreme leader would not “last long” without his approval. His comments come as tensions remain extremely high after the killing of Iran’s top leader in a joint US–Israel strike.

Speaking about the leadership transition in Iran, Trump said the person chosen to replace the late Ali Khamenei would face serious problems if they did not align with Washington. “The new leader is not going to last long,” Trump warned, adding that the individual would need his approval if they wanted to stay in power.

Khamenei Killed In US-Israel Strike

Reports say that the sharp remark comes at a time when Iranian authorities are preparing to select a new supreme leader after Khamenei, who was 86 and was killed in a major military strike carried out jointly by the United States and Israel on February 28. The attack reportedly eliminated several senior members of Iran’s leadership and triggered a wave of retaliation across the region.

According to reports, Trump has repeatedly defended the strikes and said the military operation against Iran is moving ahead quickly. According to him, the campaign is progressing “ahead of schedule,” even as the conflict spreads across several parts of the Middle East.

The leadership question inside Iran has now become one of the most sensitive issues in the region. Speculation has been growing over who might take over the powerful role, with some analysts suggesting that Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ali Khamenei, could be among the contenders.

Tensions Rise Across The Region

At the same time, tensions have continued to rise. Israeli officials have warned that they would pursue anyone involved in the process of choosing Iran’s next supreme leader, signaling how serious the situation has become.

Iran has also responded with strong words of its own. Senior Iranian official Ali Larijani warned that Trump “must pay the price” for the strikes that killed Khamenei, reflecting the deep anger inside Tehran.

