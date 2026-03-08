Katyusha Rockets Strike Near US Embassy In Baghdad; Fresh Blasts Rock Tehran And Jerusalem, Escalating Middle East Conflict

Katyusha Rockets Fired At US Embassy In Baghdad Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions
Tensions in the Middle East intensified on Saturday after Katyusha rockets were fired toward the United States Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq’s capital. According to Reuters, which cited security sources, multiple rockets struck near the heavily fortified diplomatic compound, triggering loud explosions that were heard across the city.
The US Embassy is located inside Baghdad’s Green Zone, a high-security district that houses Iraqi government offices and several foreign diplomatic missions. Security forces were quickly deployed in the area following the attack, while emergency teams assessed the situation and checked for potential damage.
Security Forces On Alert After Rocket Strike
Authorities moved swiftly to secure the area after the explosions were reported. The Green Zone, which is frequently targeted during periods of heightened regional tensions, was placed on alert as security officials monitored the situation for possible additional attacks.
Initial reports did not immediately confirm casualties or the extent of the damage. However, the use of Katyusha rockets has often been associated with armed groups operating in Iraq, some of which are believed to have links to Iran.
Fresh Explosions Reported In Tehran And Jerusalem
Meanwhile, the wider region continued to witness signs of escalating conflict. Fresh blasts were reported on Saturday in Tehran, the capital of Iran, and in Jerusalem, as the ongoing US-Iran confrontation entered another tense phase.
Residents in both cities reported hearing loud explosions, raising concerns that military operations could be expanding beyond their initial targets.
Israel Says It Is Targeting Iranian Infrastructure
Israel said its forces were targeting Iranian infrastructure in a new round of military operations. The strikes are part of the broader escalation that has been unfolding since last weekend, when tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran intensified.
With rocket attacks, air strikes, and retaliatory actions taking place across multiple locations, the situation in the region remains volatile. Governments across the Middle East are closely monitoring developments as fears grow that the conflict could expand into a wider regional crisis.
(This article has been taken from Reuters, edited for clarity)
Also Read: ‘Coming Home Differently’: Trump Reacts Before Attending Dignified Transfer for Six Fallen US Soldiers at Dover Air Force Base
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.