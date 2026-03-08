LIVE TV
droupadi murmu All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump
Katyusha Rockets Strike Near US Embassy In Baghdad; Fresh Blasts Rock Tehran And Jerusalem, Escalating Middle East Conflict

Katyusha Rockets Strike Near US Embassy In Baghdad; Fresh Blasts Rock Tehran And Jerusalem, Escalating Middle East Conflict

Katyusha rockets targeted the US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone as explosions were also reported in Tehran and Jerusalem, heightening fears that the ongoing US-Iran tensions could expand into a broader Middle East conflict.

Katyusha Rockets Strike Near US Embassy in Baghdad
Katyusha Rockets Strike Near US Embassy in Baghdad

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 8, 2026 01:03:11 IST

Katyusha Rockets Strike Near US Embassy In Baghdad; Fresh Blasts Rock Tehran And Jerusalem, Escalating Middle East Conflict

Katyusha Rockets Fired At US Embassy In Baghdad Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions

Tensions in the Middle East intensified on Saturday after Katyusha rockets were fired toward the United States Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq’s capital. According to Reuters, which cited security sources, multiple rockets struck near the heavily fortified diplomatic compound, triggering loud explosions that were heard across the city.

The US Embassy is located inside Baghdad’s Green Zone, a high-security district that houses Iraqi government offices and several foreign diplomatic missions. Security forces were quickly deployed in the area following the attack, while emergency teams assessed the situation and checked for potential damage.

Security Forces On Alert After Rocket Strike

Authorities moved swiftly to secure the area after the explosions were reported. The Green Zone, which is frequently targeted during periods of heightened regional tensions, was placed on alert as security officials monitored the situation for possible additional attacks.

Initial reports did not immediately confirm casualties or the extent of the damage. However, the use of Katyusha rockets has often been associated with armed groups operating in Iraq, some of which are believed to have links to Iran.

Fresh Explosions Reported In Tehran And Jerusalem

Meanwhile, the wider region continued to witness signs of escalating conflict. Fresh blasts were reported on Saturday in Tehran, the capital of Iran, and in Jerusalem, as the ongoing US-Iran confrontation entered another tense phase.

Residents in both cities reported hearing loud explosions, raising concerns that military operations could be expanding beyond their initial targets.

Israel Says It Is Targeting Iranian Infrastructure

Israel said its forces were targeting Iranian infrastructure in a new round of military operations. The strikes are part of the broader escalation that has been unfolding since last weekend, when tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran intensified.

With rocket attacks, air strikes, and retaliatory actions taking place across multiple locations, the situation in the region remains volatile. Governments across the Middle East are closely monitoring developments as fears grow that the conflict could expand into a wider regional crisis.

(This article has been taken from Reuters, edited for clarity)

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 1:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

QUICK LINKS