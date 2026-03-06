Iran War To Enter Dangerous New Phase? CIA, Mossad-Backed Kurdish Militants Set For Ground Offensive, Fighters Ready To Open New Front Against Tehran

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc
LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran War To Enter Dangerous New Phase? CIA, Mossad-Backed Kurdish Militants Set For Ground Offensive, Fighters Ready To Open New Front Against Tehran

Iran War To Enter Dangerous New Phase? CIA, Mossad-Backed Kurdish Militants Set For Ground Offensive, Fighters Ready To Open New Front Against Tehran

Kurdish Iranian militant factions are reportedly preparing for a possible ground offensive against Iran’s regime in the country’s northwest. Five dissident groups have formed a new alliance, raising fears of a fresh front in the ongoing US-Israel confrontation with Tehran. Reports also suggest covert backing from CIA and Mossad.

Kurdish militant groups form alliance near Iran border, reports claim CIA, Mossad backing for possible uprising against regime. Photo: gemini
Kurdish militant groups form alliance near Iran border, reports claim CIA, Mossad backing for possible uprising against regime. Photo: gemini

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: March 6, 2026 13:23:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran War To Enter Dangerous New Phase? CIA, Mossad-Backed Kurdish Militants Set For Ground Offensive, Fighters Ready To Open New Front Against Tehran

Several Kurdish Iranian militant factions are reportedly preparing for a potential ground offensive against Iran’s regime in the country’s northwestern region, according to a report by Axios . The report states that five dissident Kurdish Iranian groups based in Iraq announced the formation of a new alliance called the Coalition of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan (CPFIK) six days before the current war began. The coalition was created with the objective of confronting Iran’s ruling regime.

These Kurdish factions reportedly command thousands of fighters positioned along the Iran–Iraq border and maintain control over several strategic areas in the region.

Is US Backing Kurds To Overthrow Iranian Regime?

Axios reported that hundreds of members have recently been moved from camps on the Iraqi side of the border into Iranian territory as part of preparations for a possible attack on Iranian regime forces.

You Might Be Interested In

Reports revealed that several Kurdish groups are receiving support from the CIA and Mossad to fight against the Iranian regime as part B of the US plan to ‘deal with Iran’.

CIA and Mossad are aiming to capture territory within Iran’s Kurdish region, thereby challenging the Iranian regime and encouraging a wider uprising against it.

During a closed-door congressional briefing on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the issue and said, “we’re not arming the Kurds. But you never know with the Israelis.”

Donald Trump Speaks With Kurdish Leaders

The Axios report also noted that US President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Sunday with two prominent Kurdish leaders in Iraq, Masoud Barzani and Bafel Talabani. The conversation reportedly focused on the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran and potential developments in the region.

Despite the reports, the government of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region has denied claims that it is participating in the US war against Iran.

Peshawa Hawramani, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Government, rejected the allegations in a post on X, stating, “Reports that speak about a role of the Kurdistan Region and the allegations claiming that we are part of a plan to arm and send Kurdish opposition parties into Iranian territory are completely unfounded. We categorically deny them and affirm that they are being published deliberately and maliciously.”

Hawramani also condemned ongoing Iranian attacks in the Kurdistan region that have targeted Iranian and Iraqi Kurdish armed groups.

Who Are the Kurds?

The Kurds are one of the world’s largest stateless ethnic groups, numbering nearly 30 million people. They inhabit a region known as Kurdistan that spans parts of Turkey, Iraq, Iran, and Syria.

Kurds in Iraq and Syria have enjoyed varying degrees of semi-autonomy for years. However, Kurdish nationalist movements across the region have long sought the creation of an independent Kurdish state known as Kurdistan.

Historical Tensions Between Kurds and Iran

Kurdish groups have a long history of grievances and uprisings against both Iran’s current Islamic Republic and the monarchy that preceded it.

At present, six Iranian Kurdish groups have united under a coalition aimed at overthrowing the Islamic Republic and securing Kurdish self-determination.

The Kurdish people maintain a distinct cultural identity that includes their own language, related to Persian, though it exists in multiple dialects. Their cultural heritage also includes traditional dress, music, cuisine, and a strong collective identity.

As of Thursday, neither the United States nor Kurdish groups had officially confirmed any formal agreements regarding military cooperation.

Major Kurdish Groups and Their Roles

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP)

Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)

Coalition of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan (CPFIK)

Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI)

Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK)

Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK)

Organisation of Iranian Kurdistan Struggle (Khabat)

Komala of the Toilers of Kurdistan

Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan (KPIK)

Also Read: Big Relief For India Amid Middle East War, Strait Of Hormuz Crisis: US Gives 30-Day Waiver To Buy Russian Oil, ‘India Is Essential Partner’

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 1:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1Iran newsIran US Wariran war newskurdsWorld news

RELATED News

Pakistani MP Roasts Own Government Over US-Israel-Iran War, Says ‘Pakistan Was Told to Sit Down’ — Watch Viral Video

What Is Israel’s Blue Sparrow? Missile That Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei, Flies To Edge Of Space, Launched From F-15 Jets That Can Travel 1,240 Miles

Who Is Balendra Shah? Rapper-Turned-Politician, Kathmandu Ex-Mayor Who Studied In India Now Leads Nepal Election Results With Gen Z Backing

Is Cuba Donald Trump’s Next Target After Iran? POTUS Hints At Major Move, Says Regime Change ‘Only A Matter Of Time’

Who Is Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor? $2.3 Billion UAE Tycoon Slams Donald Trump Over Iran War, Asks ‘Who Gave You Authority To Turn Our Region Into A Battlefield?’

LATEST NEWS

Inside Nayanika Reddy’s Mangala Snanam Fun, Groom Allu Sirish Reacts Saying ‘Wish Traditions Allowed The Groom To Attend This Event’

Iran War To Enter Dangerous New Phase? CIA, Mossad-Backed Kurdish Militants Set For Ground Offensive, Fighters Ready To Open New Front Against Tehran

Holi Horror at Assi Ghat: Viral Video Shows Women Performing ‘Vulgar’ Moves, Crowd of Men Pressing Boobs, Making Obscene Actions, ‘Festival Crossing All Limits’

Oppo K14 5G To Debut In India: 120Hz Refresh Rate, 7000mAh Massive Battery, And Dimensity 6300 Chipset, Check All Features And Launch Date

PhonePe Loses Merchant Market Share as Active Merchant Base Continues to Decline

Oracle Plans Thousands Of Job Cuts Amid Soaring AI Data Center Costs: Is Tech Boom Triggering A Workforce Shake-Up?

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ BIG Revelation: Will Mihir And Tulsi Come Together After Noina’s Betrayal Is Exposed 6 Years Later? Check The Lastest Holi Episode

CBSE Cancels Class 10th Board Exams In Middle East, Postpones March 7 Class 12th Exam – Check Official Notice Inside

Jasprit Bumrah’s Magical Death-Overs Spell Draws ‘Bradman’ Comparisons From Cricket World — T20 World Cup 2026

Denver Nuggets Hold Off Los Angeles Lakers As Late Comeback Falls Short In NBA Thriller

Iran War To Enter Dangerous New Phase? CIA, Mossad-Backed Kurdish Militants Set For Ground Offensive, Fighters Ready To Open New Front Against Tehran

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran War To Enter Dangerous New Phase? CIA, Mossad-Backed Kurdish Militants Set For Ground Offensive, Fighters Ready To Open New Front Against Tehran

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran War To Enter Dangerous New Phase? CIA, Mossad-Backed Kurdish Militants Set For Ground Offensive, Fighters Ready To Open New Front Against Tehran
Iran War To Enter Dangerous New Phase? CIA, Mossad-Backed Kurdish Militants Set For Ground Offensive, Fighters Ready To Open New Front Against Tehran
Iran War To Enter Dangerous New Phase? CIA, Mossad-Backed Kurdish Militants Set For Ground Offensive, Fighters Ready To Open New Front Against Tehran
Iran War To Enter Dangerous New Phase? CIA, Mossad-Backed Kurdish Militants Set For Ground Offensive, Fighters Ready To Open New Front Against Tehran

QUICK LINKS