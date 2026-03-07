LIVE TV
Planning A Trip To Dubai? Why Are Return Flights So Expensive Amid Iran-US War Tensions? Economy Tickets Skyrocket- Check Details

Dubai-bound flights remain affordable, but return tickets have surged or sold out after airport disruption amid rising Iran–US war tensions.

Published: March 7, 2026 19:15:04 IST

Travellers planning a quick trip to Dubai may still find relatively affordable outbound flights, but securing a return ticket has suddenly become a costly challenge.

As tensions linked to the Iran-US conflict ripple across the Middle East, return airfares from Dubai have surged sharply, with Economy seats on several flights either sold out or priced significantly higher than usual.

The sudden spike in fares comes after a temporary disruption at Dubai’s airports earlier on Saturday, when authorities briefly suspended operations following a security incident linked to intercepted aerial projectiles.

While flight services have now resumed, the disruption appears to have affected availability, particularly for last-minute return journeys.

Flights To Dubai Still Affordable, But Return Tickets Costly

Despite the geopolitical uncertainty, travellers can still book outbound flights from India to Dubai at relatively affordable prices. For instance, outbound tickets from Delhi to Dubai remain available across several airlines at competitive rates.

However, the situation changes dramatically when looking for return flights.

On Emirates, Economy class seats for a Delhi–Dubai flight on March 8 were listed at around ₹54,839 at the time of checking. But return tickets from Dubai on March 10 showed limited availability. Economy seats were often sold out, leaving only First Class seats priced at around ₹1,82,344.

A similar trend was visible across other airlines as well.

Budget carrier IndiGo listed some outbound fares to Dubai starting at around ₹16,000, although prices were fluctuating at the time of publishing. But return flights from Dubai were either unavailable or completely sold out. Flights departing from Abu Dhabi International Airport also appeared fully booked for the same dates.

Air India showed one of the lowest outbound fares at ₹14,684 from Delhi to Dubai. Yet travellers trying to book a return journey found that Economy class seats were unavailable, with only Business Class tickets remaining at about ₹1,14,473.

Why Did Dubai Airport Temporarily Suspend Flights?

Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest hub for international passengers, briefly suspended operations on Saturday, March 7, 2026, after air defence systems intercepted an aerial threat over the city.

In a statement posted on its official X account, the airport said operations had partially resumed but warned passengers to check with their airlines before travelling to the airport.

“We have partially resumed operations from today, 7 March, with some flights operating out of DXB and DWC. Please do not travel to the airport unless you have been contacted by your airline to confirm your flight, as schedules continue to change,” the airport said.

Authorities later clarified that the disruption was caused by a “limited incident” involving debris from an intercepted projectile.

Dubai officials said a fragment of shrapnel fell in a nearby area following the successful interception by air defence systems. No injuries were reported, and officials dismissed claims circulating on social media that the airport itself had been attacked.

Emirates Confirms Flights Have Resumed

Following the temporary disruption, Emirates airline confirmed that it had resumed flight operations and advised passengers with confirmed bookings to proceed to the airport.

“Emirates has resumed operations. Passengers with confirmed bookings for this afternoon’s flights may proceed to the airport. This includes customers transiting in Dubai if their connecting flight is also operating,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline added that it continues to monitor the evolving situation and will adjust flight schedules if necessary.

Why Return Flight Prices Have Spiked

Aviation analysts say the steep rise in return fares is likely due to a combination of factors: the temporary airport disruption, flight rescheduling, and heightened regional tensions that have affected flight routes and schedules across the Middle East.

As airlines rearrange flights and manage delayed passengers, seat availability on short-notice return trips has shrunk, pushing prices sharply higher.

For travellers planning a last-minute trip to Dubai, the takeaway is clear: while flying to the city may still be affordable, securing a return ticket could be far more expensive or difficult until flight schedules stabilise.

What Travellers Should Do

Airlines and airport authorities have advised passengers to regularly check their flight status online and stay updated through official airline channels. Schedules may continue to change depending on security developments in the region.

For now, travellers heading to Dubai should book both legs of their journey carefully, as return tickets remain limited and significantly more expensive amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 7:15 PM IST
