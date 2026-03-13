LIVE TV
Home > World > US Military KC‑135 Refueling Aircraft Crashes During 'Operation Epic Fury' In Iraq; CENTCOM Clarifies Cause Of The Incident

A U.S. military KC‑135 aerial refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on Thursday during ongoing operations linked to the conflict with Iran, officials said. The incident took place in what the military described as “friendly airspace,” ⁠during 'Operation Epic Fury,' and rescue efforts are underway to account for crew members.

US Military KC‑135 Refueling Aircraft Crashes (Via X)
US Military KC‑135 Refueling Aircraft Crashes (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: March 13, 2026 04:55:24 IST

A U.S. military KC‑135 aerial refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on Thursday during ongoing operations linked to the conflict with Iran, officials said. The incident took place in what the military described as “friendly airspace,” ⁠during ‘Operation Epic Fury,’ and rescue efforts are underway to account for crew members.

According to United States Central Command (CENTCOM), the crash did not result from hostile action or friendly fire. CENTCOM said that two KC‑135 tankers were involved in the mission: one went down, while the other landed safely. The cause of the crash is still being investigated, and further details have not yet been released.

Crash Occurs During Ongoing Middle East Operations

The aircraft went down on March 12, amid heightened U.S. military activity in the Middle East related to the expanding conflict with Iran. The Boeing KC‑135 Stratotanker is a key part of the U.S. Air Force’s aerial refueling fleet, enabling long‑range missions by extending the flight time of fighter jets and other aircraft.

Rescue teams were deployed promptly after the crash was reported, and CENTCOM has asked for patience as it continues to collect information. The status of the crew has not been confirmed, with officials providing limited information pending the outcome of search and rescue operations.

ALSO READ: Is Mojtaba Khamenei In A Coma And Has Lost One Leg During US-Israeli Airstrike? Here’s What Reports Claim About Iran’s New Supreme Leader

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 4:41 AM IST
Tags: aircraft crashBoeing StratotankercentcomFlight InvestigationFriendly Airspaceiran wariraqmiddle east conflictOperation Epic FuryRefueling AircraftRescue operations

