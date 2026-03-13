LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India A LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war India A LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war India A LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war India A LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India A LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war India A LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war India A LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war India A LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war
LIVE TV
Home > World > Is Mojtaba Khamenei In A Coma And Has Lost One Leg During US-Israeli Airstrike? Here’s What Reports Claim About Iran’s New Supreme Leader

Is Mojtaba Khamenei In A Coma And Has Lost One Leg During US-Israeli Airstrike? Here’s What Reports Claim About Iran’s New Supreme Leader

Rumours about the health of Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, have been circulating widely after reports suggested he may have been seriously injured in an airstrike during the ongoing regional conflict.

Mojtaba Khamenei
Mojtaba Khamenei

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 13, 2026 03:44:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Mojtaba Khamenei In A Coma And Has Lost One Leg During US-Israeli Airstrike? Here’s What Reports Claim About Iran’s New Supreme Leader

Rumours about the health of Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, have been circulating widely after reports suggested he may have been seriously injured in an airstrike during the ongoing regional conflict. 

Claims on social media and in some media outlets alleged that he lost a leg and slipped into a coma, but Iranian officials have pushed back against these reports, calling them unverified and misleading.

Airstrike Injury Reports Spark Speculation

Speculation began after reports emerged that Mojtaba Khamenei had been wounded during an airstrike that also killed several members of his family, including his father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Some reports claimed the new leader suffered severe injuries, including the possible amputation of one leg and internal damage, and was receiving intensive medical care.

You Might Be Interested In

These claims quickly spread online, especially because Khamenei had not appeared publicly after taking over leadership following the deadly strike. The lack of public appearances fueled speculation about his condition and raised questions about whether he was capable of leading the country during a major regional conflict.

Iran Denies Coma And Severe Injury Claims

Iranian authorities have rejected the reports suggesting the Supreme Leader is in a coma or has lost a limb. Officials say that while he may have been injured during the attack, the claims about severe medical complications are inaccurate.

Shortly after the rumours spread, a statement attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei was released through Iranian state media. In the message, he addressed the ongoing conflict and vowed retaliation against attacks on Iran, signaling that he remains involved in leadership decisions despite the speculation about his health.

Leadership Transition Amid Ongoing War

Mojtaba Khamenei became Iran’s Supreme Leader in March 2026 after the death of his father in an airstrike during the escalating war involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The leadership transition took place after Iran’s Assembly of Experts formally selected him as the country’s new top authority.

Since the attack and his appointment, Khamenei has largely stayed out of public view, which has contributed to ongoing rumours about his health and security. Analysts say such secrecy is not unusual during wartime, especially when senior leaders face potential assassination threats.

For now, conflicting reports continue to circulate, with some sources suggesting he suffered injuries while Iranian officials insist he remains capable of carrying out his duties. The absence of clear public appearances has kept speculation alive about the true state of Iran’s new Supreme Leader.

ALSO READ: ‘Safety Of Indian Nationals Remains Top Priority’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Asia Conflict

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 3:44 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Michigan Synagogue Attack: Suspect Shot Dead After ‘Active Shooter Situation’ At Temple Israel In West Bloomfield

Ali Khamenei’s Wife ‘Alive’: Iran’s Shocking Revelation Days After Reports Claimed Mansoureh Died With Slain Supreme Leader | Who Is She?

In First Address, Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Orders Continued Hormuz Blockade, Thanks ‘Resistance Front’, Warns Of Strikes On US Bases

‘Paedo Daddy’ Jeffrey Epstein Displayed Nude Sculpture Of ‘Perfect Woman’ At NYC Mansion, Said She Was Mother Of His Child, Victim’s Fresh Disgusting Claims Surface

‘Pakistan’s Nature Is To Blame India’: MEA Rejects Islamabad’s Allegations Of Actively Aggravating Skirmishes With Afghanistan

LATEST NEWS

Another Fraud Case After Bihar’s Akanksha Singh Row: UP’s Shikha Falsely Claimed 113th Rank In UPSC, Actually Secured By A Delhi Candidate; Here’s What She Said

Meet Eesha Barjatya And Abhishek: Bollywood Turns Up For The Grand Wedding Reception Of Sooraj Barjatya’s Daughter

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For Team India Debut? Packed 2026 Schedule Could Open Door For Rajasthan Royals Prodigy

CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key OUT: Here’s How To Download Paper 1 And 2 Response Sheets | Check Link, Important Details Inside

IPL 2026 | “Like Elder Brothers to Me”: DC’s Abhishek Porel Credits ‘Understanding Captain’ Axar Patel and KL Rahul for Guidance | EXCLUSIVE

Dr. Priti Adani Leads Swabhimaan Programme’s Expansion To Empower 10 Lakh Women Entrepreneurs Across India

NXT Summit 2026: PM Modi Warns Against Black Marketing Of LPG, Says ‘Those Creating Fear Are Exposing Themselves Before Public’

NXT Summit 2026: ‘Some People Are Trying To Create Panic’- PM Modi Addresses Energy Security Concerns, Urges Calm On LPG Crisis Amid Global Turmoil

NXT Summit 2026: PM Modi Says India’s Ability To Overcome Crisis ‘Increased Exponentially’ During COVID-19, Urges Unity Amid Global Challenges

NXT Summit 2026: ‘Cricket Brings Immense Joy to Indians’ — PM Narendra Modi Hails Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph

Is Mojtaba Khamenei In A Coma And Has Lost One Leg During US-Israeli Airstrike? Here’s What Reports Claim About Iran’s New Supreme Leader

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Mojtaba Khamenei In A Coma And Has Lost One Leg During US-Israeli Airstrike? Here’s What Reports Claim About Iran’s New Supreme Leader

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Mojtaba Khamenei In A Coma And Has Lost One Leg During US-Israeli Airstrike? Here’s What Reports Claim About Iran’s New Supreme Leader
Is Mojtaba Khamenei In A Coma And Has Lost One Leg During US-Israeli Airstrike? Here’s What Reports Claim About Iran’s New Supreme Leader
Is Mojtaba Khamenei In A Coma And Has Lost One Leg During US-Israeli Airstrike? Here’s What Reports Claim About Iran’s New Supreme Leader
Is Mojtaba Khamenei In A Coma And Has Lost One Leg During US-Israeli Airstrike? Here’s What Reports Claim About Iran’s New Supreme Leader

QUICK LINKS