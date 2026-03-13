Is Mojtaba Khamenei In A Coma And Has Lost One Leg During US-Israeli Airstrike? Here’s What Reports Claim About Iran’s New Supreme Leader

Rumours about the health of Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, have been circulating widely after reports suggested he may have been seriously injured in an airstrike during the ongoing regional conflict.

Claims on social media and in some media outlets alleged that he lost a leg and slipped into a coma, but Iranian officials have pushed back against these reports, calling them unverified and misleading.

Airstrike Injury Reports Spark Speculation

Speculation began after reports emerged that Mojtaba Khamenei had been wounded during an airstrike that also killed several members of his family, including his father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Some reports claimed the new leader suffered severe injuries, including the possible amputation of one leg and internal damage, and was receiving intensive medical care.

These claims quickly spread online, especially because Khamenei had not appeared publicly after taking over leadership following the deadly strike. The lack of public appearances fueled speculation about his condition and raised questions about whether he was capable of leading the country during a major regional conflict.

Sources indicate that Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been critically wounded in an airstrike. He is reportedly in a coma and has lost a leg. This strike sends a powerful message that no leader is beyond our reach. In the end, America has won the war. pic.twitter.com/WD2uFfi9UF — Us.Force (@Us_forceSnap) March 12, 2026

Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is reportedly in a coma and has also lost a leg in an airstrike#Halef #Irán #Israël #IranIsraelUS Trump said he will bomb the…see more pic.twitter.com/sdKf5w5ofj — Israel Women Army (@meiranoya) March 12, 2026

Iran Denies Coma And Severe Injury Claims

Iranian authorities have rejected the reports suggesting the Supreme Leader is in a coma or has lost a limb. Officials say that while he may have been injured during the attack, the claims about severe medical complications are inaccurate.

Shortly after the rumours spread, a statement attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei was released through Iranian state media. In the message, he addressed the ongoing conflict and vowed retaliation against attacks on Iran, signaling that he remains involved in leadership decisions despite the speculation about his health.

Leadership Transition Amid Ongoing War

Mojtaba Khamenei became Iran’s Supreme Leader in March 2026 after the death of his father in an airstrike during the escalating war involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The leadership transition took place after Iran’s Assembly of Experts formally selected him as the country’s new top authority.

Since the attack and his appointment, Khamenei has largely stayed out of public view, which has contributed to ongoing rumours about his health and security. Analysts say such secrecy is not unusual during wartime, especially when senior leaders face potential assassination threats.

For now, conflicting reports continue to circulate, with some sources suggesting he suffered injuries while Iranian officials insist he remains capable of carrying out his duties. The absence of clear public appearances has kept speculation alive about the true state of Iran’s new Supreme Leader.

ALSO READ: ‘Safety Of Indian Nationals Remains Top Priority’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Asia Conflict