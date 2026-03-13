‘Safety Of Indian Nationals Remains Top Priority’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Asia Conflict

Narendra Modi held a phone conversation with Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday to discuss the worsening security situation in West Asia amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran and Israel. During the call, the Indian Prime Minister expressed concern over the growing tensions and the impact of the conflict on civilians and regional stability.

In a message shared on the social media platform X, Modi said he discussed the serious developments in the region and highlighted the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure caused by the escalating hostilities.

India Prioritises Safety Of Nationals

The Prime Minister stressed that the safety and security of Indian citizens in the region remains a top priority for the government. He also noted that the uninterrupted movement of goods and energy supplies is crucial for India.

According to Modi, ensuring the protection of Indian nationals and maintaining smooth energy and trade routes are key concerns for the country as the conflict continues to intensify.

India Calls For Dialogue & Diplomacy

Reaffirming India’s position, Modi said the country remains committed to peace and stability in the region. He urged all sides to resolve the crisis through dialogue and diplomatic efforts rather than further escalation.

Meanwhile, India has intensified diplomatic engagement to safeguard its interests in the region. During a weekly press briefing, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said the government is closely monitoring the situation and working to protect Indian citizens in Iran.

Steps Taken To Protect Indian Citizens

According to the government, around 9,000 Indian nationals are currently in Iran. These include students, seafarers, business professionals, and pilgrims. The Indian government has issued advisories and facilitated the return of many citizens, particularly students, who have already travelled back to India.

Jaiswal also confirmed that S. Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister, has held several conversations with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in recent days. The discussions focused on protecting commercial shipping routes and ensuring India’s energy security.

