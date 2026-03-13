LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India A LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war India A LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war India A LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war India A LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India A LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war India A LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war India A LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war India A LPG crisis covid-19 gautam gambhir iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files Royal Enfield British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India Dubai iran war
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Safety Of Indian Nationals Remains Top Priority’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Asia Conflict

‘Safety Of Indian Nationals Remains Top Priority’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Asia Conflict

Narendra Modi held a phone conversation with Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday to discuss the worsening security situation in West Asia amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran and Israel.

'Safety Of Indian Nationals Remains Top Priority': PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Asia Conflict (Via Facebook)
'Safety Of Indian Nationals Remains Top Priority': PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Asia Conflict (Via Facebook)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 13, 2026 02:30:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Safety Of Indian Nationals Remains Top Priority’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Asia Conflict

Narendra Modi held a phone conversation with Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday to discuss the worsening security situation in West Asia amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran and Israel. During the call, the Indian Prime Minister expressed concern over the growing tensions and the impact of the conflict on civilians and regional stability.

In a message shared on the social media platform X, Modi said he discussed the serious developments in the region and highlighted the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure caused by the escalating hostilities.

India Prioritises Safety Of Nationals

The Prime Minister stressed that the safety and security of Indian citizens in the region remains a top priority for the government. He also noted that the uninterrupted movement of goods and energy supplies is crucial for India.

You Might Be Interested In

According to Modi, ensuring the protection of Indian nationals and maintaining smooth energy and trade routes are key concerns for the country as the conflict continues to intensify.

India Calls For Dialogue & Diplomacy

Reaffirming India’s position, Modi said the country remains committed to peace and stability in the region. He urged all sides to resolve the crisis through dialogue and diplomatic efforts rather than further escalation.

Meanwhile, India has intensified diplomatic engagement to safeguard its interests in the region. During a weekly press briefing, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said the government is closely monitoring the situation and working to protect Indian citizens in Iran.

Steps Taken To Protect Indian Citizens

According to the government, around 9,000 Indian nationals are currently in Iran. These include students, seafarers, business professionals, and pilgrims. The Indian government has issued advisories and facilitated the return of many citizens, particularly students, who have already travelled back to India.

Jaiswal also confirmed that S. Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister, has held several conversations with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in recent days. The discussions focused on protecting commercial shipping routes and ensuring India’s energy security.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Michigan Synagogue Attack: Suspect Shot Dead After ‘Active Shooter Situation’ At Temple Israel In West Bloomfield

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 2:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: abbas araghchiIndia energy securityindian embassy tehranindian nationals in iraniran-israel conflictmasoud pezeshkianministry-of-external-affairsnarendra modiRandhir Jaiswalstrait of hormuzWest Asia tensions

RELATED News

Ali Khamenei’s Wife ‘Alive’: Iran’s Shocking Revelation Days After Reports Claimed Mansoureh Died With Slain Supreme Leader | Who Is She?

In First Address, Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Orders Continued Hormuz Blockade, Thanks ‘Resistance Front’, Warns Of Strikes On US Bases

‘Paedo Daddy’ Jeffrey Epstein Displayed Nude Sculpture Of ‘Perfect Woman’ At NYC Mansion, Said She Was Mother Of His Child, Victim’s Fresh Disgusting Claims Surface

‘Pakistan’s Nature Is To Blame India’: MEA Rejects Islamabad’s Allegations Of Actively Aggravating Skirmishes With Afghanistan

Iran’s Nuclear Site ‘Taleghan‑2’ In Parchin Military Complex Destroyed By US Using Largest Non-Nuclear Bombs; What It Could Mean For War And The Region

LATEST NEWS

Another Fraud Case After Bihar’s Akanksha Singh Row: UP’s Shikha Falsely Claimed 113th Rank In UPSC, Actually Secured By A Delhi Candidate; Here’s What She Said

Meet Eesha Barjatya And Abhishek: Bollywood Turns Up For The Grand Wedding Reception Of Sooraj Barjatya’s Daughter

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For Team India Debut? Packed 2026 Schedule Could Open Door For Rajasthan Royals Prodigy

CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key OUT: Here’s How To Download Paper 1 And 2 Response Sheets | Check Link, Important Details Inside

IPL 2026 | “Like Elder Brothers to Me”: DC’s Abhishek Porel Credits ‘Understanding Captain’ Axar Patel and KL Rahul for Guidance | EXCLUSIVE

Dr. Priti Adani Leads Swabhimaan Programme’s Expansion To Empower 10 Lakh Women Entrepreneurs Across India

NXT Summit 2026: PM Modi Warns Against Black Marketing Of LPG, Says ‘Those Creating Fear Are Exposing Themselves Before Public’

NXT Summit 2026: ‘Some People Are Trying To Create Panic’- PM Modi Addresses Energy Security Concerns, Urges Calm On LPG Crisis Amid Global Turmoil

NXT Summit 2026: PM Modi Says India’s Ability To Overcome Crisis ‘Increased Exponentially’ During COVID-19, Urges Unity Amid Global Challenges

NXT Summit 2026: ‘Cricket Brings Immense Joy to Indians’ — PM Narendra Modi Hails Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph

‘Safety Of Indian Nationals Remains Top Priority’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Asia Conflict

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Safety Of Indian Nationals Remains Top Priority’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Asia Conflict

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Safety Of Indian Nationals Remains Top Priority’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Asia Conflict
‘Safety Of Indian Nationals Remains Top Priority’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Asia Conflict
‘Safety Of Indian Nationals Remains Top Priority’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Asia Conflict
‘Safety Of Indian Nationals Remains Top Priority’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Asia Conflict

QUICK LINKS