US Offers Up To $10 Million Reward, Relocation Support For Information On Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei And Other IRGC-Linked Officials

The United States has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information related to Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s new Supreme Leader, along with several other senior Iranian officials. The offer was made public through the US State Department’s “Rewards for Justice” programme, which is run by the Diplomatic Security Service.

The move comes at a time of escalating tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran amid an ongoing regional conflict.

Reward Targets Senior Iranian Leaders

According to the announcement, the reward applies to information about Mojtaba Khamenei and other top Iranian figures connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The US programme alleges that these individuals oversee and direct parts of the IRGC, which Washington accuses of organising and carrying out terrorist activities worldwide.

Got information on these Iranian terrorist leaders? Send us a tip. It could make you eligible for a reward and relocation. pic.twitter.com/y7avkqdGWw — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) March 13, 2026

Officials have urged anyone with relevant information about these leaders or the IRGC’s operations to submit tips through secure channels such as Tor-based platforms or the encrypted messaging service Signal. People who provide credible information could become eligible for both the monetary reward and possible relocation assistance.

Among the senior Iranian figures named in the announcement are Mojtaba Khamenei, Ali Asghar Hejazi, the deputy chief of staff in the Supreme Leader’s office, and Ali Larijani, a prominent Iranian security official. Some of the individuals listed in the announcement appear without photographs because images are not publicly available.

Move Comes Amid Intensifying Iran Conflict

The reward announcement comes as the United States and Israel continue their military campaign against Iran. The air offensive began on February 28, when strikes targeted key Iranian leadership figures and killed Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Following his death, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was elevated to the position of Iran’s Supreme Leader earlier this month.

US President Donald Trump has indicated that the military campaign could intensify further, warning that American forces would hit Iranian targets “very hard” in the coming days.

ALSO READ: ‘The President Wants You Right Away’: Donald Trump Abruptly Summons Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent From Live Broadcast, Returns With Shaky Voice | WATCH