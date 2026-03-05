LIVE TV
Home > World > Will Jiang Xueqin's Third Prediction Come True? 'China's Nostradamus' Foresaw Donald Trump's Return And US-Iran War; What Is His Final Warning

Will Jiang Xueqin’s Third Prediction Come True? ‘China’s Nostradamus’ Foresaw Donald Trump’s Return And US-Iran War; What Is His Final Warning

A Chinese historian known online as Jiang Xueqin is drawing attention again after some of his predictions about Donald Trump and rising tensions with Iran appeared to match recent global developments.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: March 5, 2026 16:35:05 IST

Will Jiang Xueqin’s Third Prediction Come True? ‘China’s Nostradamus’ Foresaw Donald Trump’s Return And US-Iran War; What Is His Final Warning

A Chinese historian often called “China’s Nostradamus” is once again drawing attention online after several of his predictions about former US President Donald Trump and a possible conflict with Iran appeared to come true. The man behind the predictions is Jiang Xueqin, a Chinese-Canadian educator and geopolitical analyst whose earlier lecture on global politics has recently gone viral again.

Jiang Xueqin Predictions Made in 2024 Lecture

Reports say that Jiang Xueqin made the predictions during a lecture in 2024 as part of his “Geo-Strategy” series on his YouTube channel Predictive History. In that lecture, he tried to forecast how global politics could unfold by using historical patterns and geopolitical analysis. At the time, many people dismissed the ideas as speculation. However, after some developments began to match Jiang Xueqin’s predictions, the video started circulating widely online.

One of Jiang’s key predictions was that Donald Trump would return to power in the United States. Another was that a major confrontation between the US and Iran could happen during Trump’s leadership. According to reports, both of these predictions are now being discussed again because recent developments appear to reflect those warnings.

Warning of a Major Global Crisis

Jiang Xueqin had also warned that such a conflict could be “disastrous for the United States and China.” His argument was that a war in the Middle East could drag major powers deeper into the crisis, disrupt global trade routes, and trigger wider instability in international politics. According to him, once the conflict starts, it could be difficult for global powers to control its consequences.

In his lecture, Jiang Xueqin said tensions between the US and Iran were part of a larger geopolitical trap. He suggested that once confrontation begins, it could escalate quickly and reshape global alliances and economic systems. The warning has gained fresh attention as tensions in the region have risen sharply in recent months.

Who is Jiang Xueqin

Jiang Xueqin, born in 1976, is a Chinese-Canadian historian, educator and writer. He studied at Yale University, where he graduated with a degree in English literature in 1999. Over the years, Jiang Xueqin has worked in journalism, documentary filmmaking, education reform and international development, and has also advised schools on curriculum design.

Today, Jiang teaches history and philosophy at a school in Beijing and runs the Predictive History channel, where he analyses world politics through historical comparisons and strategic thinking. His approach mixes history, game theory and geopolitical analysis to try to anticipate major global events.

While some observers say his predictions now look surprisingly accurate, others remain skeptical and argue that such forecasts rely on selective historical parallels and speculative reasoning. 

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 4:17 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Match Will Be Determined By…’ Dinesh Karthik Makes Massive Prediction Ahead Of IND vs ENG Semi-Final In Mumbai

Will Jiang Xueqin’s Third Prediction Come True? ‘China’s Nostradamus’ Foresaw Donald Trump’s Return And US-Iran War; What Is His Final Warning

Will Jiang Xueqin’s Third Prediction Come True? ‘China’s Nostradamus’ Foresaw Donald Trump’s Return And US-Iran War; What Is His Final Warning

