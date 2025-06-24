Israel Issues Sixth Missile Alert As Iran Launches Multiple Attacks; Beersheba Hit, Casualties Reported

Tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East as Israel issued a sixth missile alert on Tuesday after detecting another wave of ballistic missiles launched from Iran. The Israeli military has urged all citizens to stay in bomb shelters, as multiple regions across the country remain under active threat.

The latest barrage adds to a series of missile attacks that began with two projectiles, followed by a second wave of four missiles, making it six in total so far. Now, Israeli defence officials confirm a third barrage has been launched, though the exact number of missiles remains unknown.

Beersheba Hit: Three in Critical Condition

According to the Israeli military, a direct missile strike on a seven-storey building in Beersheba, located in southern Israel, left several people injured. Emergency medical services report that three individuals are in critical condition, while five others sustained minor injuries. The site has been sealed off as rescue operations continue.

Sirens echoed throughout various parts of the country following the missile detections, sending people rushing to safety zones. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have activated their missile interception systems and are working round the clock to neutralise incoming threats.

Footage Captures Moment of Iranian Strike

A dramatic video shared by The Jerusalem Post on social media platform X shows the moment a missile from Iran slammed into Beersheba, just hours before a ceasefire deal was reportedly due to take effect between the two countries. The footage shows a fireball erupting upon impact and thick plumes of smoke rising from the site.

Footage circulating on social media shows the moment an Iranian ballistic missile impacted in southern Israel, causing the deaths of three and wounding at least eight more. pic.twitter.com/y99cMvWf6D — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) June 24, 2025

This has sparked renewed fears of further escalations between Iran and Israel, especially in light of the expected ceasefire. Instead of de-escalating, the situation seems to be worsening.

Iraqi Security Tightened Around US and Foreign Embassies

Meanwhile, regional tensions have also spilled over into Iraq. Following earlier reports of a drone attack on the Taji military base, located just north of Baghdad, authorities have increased security measures significantly.

According to Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed, who reported from Baghdad, Iraqi forces have bolstered their presence in and around the capital’s Green Zone, where the US and other foreign embassies are situated.

“This comes after threats made by Iran-allied groups in Iraq, threatening to attack US interests in the region and namely military bases,” said Abdelwahed.

Interestingly, a senior US military official told the Associated Press that the supposed drone strike on the Taji base was a false alarm. The incident was caused by falling debris from a malfunctioning Iranian missile that was originally aimed at Israel.

Nonetheless, the atmosphere in Baghdad remains tense. Over the past week, Iraq has seen numerous demonstrations condemning the strikes on Iran. Protesters have urged the Iraqi government to prevent foreign powers from using Iraqi airspace to launch attacks against Iranian territory.

Ceasefire Uncertain Amid Worsening Attacks

As the sixth missile alert rings across Israel, it remains unclear how the ceasefire talks are progressing. While initial discussions hinted at a possible halt in aggression, both sides appear to be locked in a dangerous cycle of retaliation.

The Israeli military continues to operate its air defence systems, while Iranian groups have yet to make any official confirmation on halting further strikes. The IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps), typically responsible for missile launches, has not issued any public statement regarding the most recent barrages.

With Beersheba already bearing the brunt of these strikes and missile sirens active across Israel, the situation remains fluid and dangerously volatile. The public has been asked to stay alert, follow the Home Front Command’s guidelines, and avoid unnecessary movement until further notice.

As Middle East tensions reach a boiling point, eyes remain on diplomatic channels and whether they can succeed in halting a conflict that is fast spiralling out of control.

