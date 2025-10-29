LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil bomb threat Cambodia bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news ab de villiers cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil bomb threat Cambodia bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news ab de villiers cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil bomb threat Cambodia bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news ab de villiers cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil bomb threat Cambodia bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news ab de villiers
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil bomb threat Cambodia bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news ab de villiers cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil bomb threat Cambodia bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news ab de villiers cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil bomb threat Cambodia bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news ab de villiers cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil bomb threat Cambodia bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news ab de villiers
LIVE TV
Home > World > Israel Kills 30 In Gaza As Netanyahu Orders Fresh ‘Powerful Strikes’, Donald Trump Warns Hamas Of ‘Termination’, Says Ceasefire Still Intact

Israel Kills 30 In Gaza As Netanyahu Orders Fresh ‘Powerful Strikes’, Donald Trump Warns Hamas Of ‘Termination’, Says Ceasefire Still Intact

US President Donald Trump vowed that “nothing will jeopardize” the Gaza ceasefire even as Israeli forces unleashed new airstrikes, killing at least 30 people. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered “immediate, powerful” strikes against Hamas.

Donald Trump reaffirms Gaza ceasefire amid deadly Israeli airstrikes; warns Hamas of “termination” as 30 killed in new attacks. Photo: X.
Donald Trump reaffirms Gaza ceasefire amid deadly Israeli airstrikes; warns Hamas of “termination” as 30 killed in new attacks. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 29, 2025 08:36:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Israel Kills 30 In Gaza As Netanyahu Orders Fresh ‘Powerful Strikes’, Donald Trump Warns Hamas Of ‘Termination’, Says Ceasefire Still Intact

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday reaffirmed that “nothing will jeopardize” the ceasefire in Gaza, even as Israeli forces launched a new wave of airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave. The president’s remarks came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to carry out “immediate, powerful” strikes against Hamas. At least 30 people were reported dead in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes.

Donald Trump Warns Hamas of “Termination”

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, President Trump emphasized Israel’s right to respond to what it described as ceasefire violations by Hamas. He cautioned the group against further hostilities, saying, “If Hamas does not behave, they will be terminated.”

The president insisted that the truce would continue despite renewed violence, underscoring Washington’s commitment to maintaining stability in the region.

Also Read: Fire Erupts In Abu Dhabi’s Mussafah Zone, Swift Action Prevents Tragedy, No Casualties Reported

US Vice President Says Ceasefire “Holding” Despite Killings After Netanyahu Orders ‘Powerful Strikes’

Trump’s remarks were echoed by US Vice President JD Vance, who maintained that the ceasefire remained “holding,” even as at least 30 people were reported dead in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier directed the country’s defense forces to carry out “powerful strikes” against Hamas positions. The order marked a significant escalation despite the ceasefire agreement brokered to pause months of fighting in Gaza.

Gaza Civil Defence: 30 Dead in Latest Strikes

According to Gaza’s civil defence agency, at least 30 people were killed on Tuesday as Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations across the strip. Mahmud Bassal, a spokesperson for the agency, which operates as a rescue service under Hamas, told AFP that five people died in a strike targeting a civilian vehicle.

“At least five (were killed) in an Israeli strike on a civilian vehicle on Al-Qassam Street in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip,” Bassal said.

The attack on Khan Yunis was followed by another strike in Gaza City on the same day, according to local officials.

Hamas had earlier announced plans to return the remains of an Israeli hostage under the terms of the ceasefire agreement on Tuesday. However, the group later stated that the handover was being postponed due to the renewed Israeli attacks.

Also Read: Netanyahu Orders Fierce Gaza Strikes After Hamas Ceasefire Breach And Shocking Hostage Plot Allegations

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 8:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: benjamin netanyahudonald trumpgazahamashome-hero-pos-1israel

RELATED News

Rio Turns Into A War Zone, 64 Killed In Brazil’s Deadliest Police Raid On Comando Vermelho Gang Ahead Of COP30 Summit

US Senate Ends Trump-Era Tariffs On Brazil, Sparking Fresh Debate Over America’s Global Trade Strategy

Hurricane Melissa Slams Jamaica, Eye Of The Storm Now Racing Menacingly Toward Cuba

Fire Erupts In Abu Dhabi’s Mussafah Zone, Swift Action Prevents Tragedy, No Casualties Reported

Netanyahu Orders Fierce Gaza Strikes After Hamas Ceasefire Breach And Shocking Hostage Plot Allegations

LATEST NEWS

Amazon Layoffs: Up To 1,000 Employees To Lose Jobs In India, Check Which Departments Will Be Hit The Most

IND vs AUS 1st T20 Canberra Weather: Rain Threatens, But Fans Can Still Expect Action

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Strong; Trump–Xi Meeting, Global Optimism Blooms, Sensex And Nifty To Hold Today

3I/ATLAS Didn’t Build Itself – Then Who Created It and Why?

Delhi Cloud Seeding: How Much Did the Artificial Rain Experiment Cost And Why Did It Fail?

Stocks to Watch Today: All Eyes On Adani, L&T, Tata Capital, LIC, NTPC Green Energy, TVS Motor Company, Raymond Realty, Oil India, BPCL And Others

Cyclone Montha – Latest on Timing, Path & Storm Intensity

Israel Kills 30 In Gaza As Netanyahu Orders Fresh ‘Powerful Strikes’, Donald Trump Warns Hamas Of ‘Termination’, Says Ceasefire Still Intact

The Fire That Never Dies: This Indian Town Has Been Burning For 109 Years And Still Won’t Cool Down

Numerology Horoscope Today, (29 October 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses Stay Away From Any Office-Related Issues

Israel Kills 30 In Gaza As Netanyahu Orders Fresh ‘Powerful Strikes’, Donald Trump Warns Hamas Of ‘Termination’, Says Ceasefire Still Intact

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israel Kills 30 In Gaza As Netanyahu Orders Fresh ‘Powerful Strikes’, Donald Trump Warns Hamas Of ‘Termination’, Says Ceasefire Still Intact

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Israel Kills 30 In Gaza As Netanyahu Orders Fresh ‘Powerful Strikes’, Donald Trump Warns Hamas Of ‘Termination’, Says Ceasefire Still Intact
Israel Kills 30 In Gaza As Netanyahu Orders Fresh ‘Powerful Strikes’, Donald Trump Warns Hamas Of ‘Termination’, Says Ceasefire Still Intact
Israel Kills 30 In Gaza As Netanyahu Orders Fresh ‘Powerful Strikes’, Donald Trump Warns Hamas Of ‘Termination’, Says Ceasefire Still Intact
Israel Kills 30 In Gaza As Netanyahu Orders Fresh ‘Powerful Strikes’, Donald Trump Warns Hamas Of ‘Termination’, Says Ceasefire Still Intact

QUICK LINKS