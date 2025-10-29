Israel Kills 30 In Gaza As Netanyahu Orders Fresh ‘Powerful Strikes’, Donald Trump Warns Hamas Of ‘Termination’, Says Ceasefire Still Intact

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday reaffirmed that “nothing will jeopardize” the ceasefire in Gaza, even as Israeli forces launched a new wave of airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave. The president’s remarks came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to carry out “immediate, powerful” strikes against Hamas. At least 30 people were reported dead in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes.

Donald Trump Warns Hamas of “Termination”

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, President Trump emphasized Israel’s right to respond to what it described as ceasefire violations by Hamas. He cautioned the group against further hostilities, saying, “If Hamas does not behave, they will be terminated.”

The president insisted that the truce would continue despite renewed violence, underscoring Washington’s commitment to maintaining stability in the region.

US Vice President Says Ceasefire “Holding” Despite Killings After Netanyahu Orders ‘Powerful Strikes’

Trump’s remarks were echoed by US Vice President JD Vance, who maintained that the ceasefire remained “holding,” even as at least 30 people were reported dead in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier directed the country’s defense forces to carry out “powerful strikes” against Hamas positions. The order marked a significant escalation despite the ceasefire agreement brokered to pause months of fighting in Gaza.

Gaza Civil Defence: 30 Dead in Latest Strikes

According to Gaza’s civil defence agency, at least 30 people were killed on Tuesday as Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations across the strip. Mahmud Bassal, a spokesperson for the agency, which operates as a rescue service under Hamas, told AFP that five people died in a strike targeting a civilian vehicle.

“At least five (were killed) in an Israeli strike on a civilian vehicle on Al-Qassam Street in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip,” Bassal said.

The attack on Khan Yunis was followed by another strike in Gaza City on the same day, according to local officials.

Hamas had earlier announced plans to return the remains of an Israeli hostage under the terms of the ceasefire agreement on Tuesday. However, the group later stated that the handover was being postponed due to the renewed Israeli attacks.

