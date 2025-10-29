Netanyahu Orders Fierce Gaza Strikes After Hamas Ceasefire Breach And Shocking Hostage Plot Allegations

A US-mediated ceasefire between Hamas and Israel is still in effect; however, it is on its way to breaking down after PM Benjamin Netanyahu suddenly ordered IDF to start heavy bombardments over the Gaza Strip.

This was triggered by an increase in clashes after Hamas ambushed Israeli forces in southern Gaza, while the latter accused Hamas of breaking the terms of the ceasefire primarily the clause concerning the return of the slain Israeli hostages.

The situation gets worse at a time when an already fragile truce has continued within the deadly confines; both sides hurling accusations against another that can drag the entire region into full-blown conflict.

Allegations of Ceasefire Breaches

By far the latest flashpoint in the controversy has focused on a handover that Israel claims was meant to be a willful deception. Israeli officials affirmed that the partial remains returned by Hamas were not of one of the missing captives but rather belonged to Ofir Tzarfati, a hostage whose body had already been returned to Israel by the IDF about two years ago.

Immediately, Netanyahu’s office passed the judgment that this was a “clear violation” of the ceasefire agreement, which mandates that all deceased hostages be returned in an expedited and complete fashion.

The IDF later amplified this charge, saying drone footage showed Hamas operatives staging a false discovery in respect of the remains of Tzarfati, moving them from a prepared structure, burying them briefly, and then ‘uncovering’ them for the Red Cross, which Israel termed an abhorrent abuse of a humanitarian endeavor.

Hamas, in turn, quickly accused Israel of several ceasefire violations including murder of Palestinian civilians, plus obstruction of efforts to locate bodies amid the ruins of Gaza. The group has warned that any further Israeli escalation will impede search and recovery, delaying any handover of bodies in the future.

The Hostage Remains Stalemate

The slow and argumentative restoration of the hostages’ remains has become the major impediment to achieving the ceasefire. According to this agreement, Hamas was to return the 28 known dead bodies of Israeli hostages. Israel and Hamas each claim that 13 of these bodies still lie unrecovered in Gaza.

On the other hand, Hamas argues that the level of destruction within the strip after years of conflict and recent bombardment makes recovering such remains exceedingly difficult, which Israel dismisses as a mere pretext for stalling.

International mediation, having already helped supervise the exchange of living hostages for Palestinian prisoners, faces probably its most arduous challenge as Netanyahu flashed signals for retaliatory strikes-the one act which threatens at unravelling the very fragile truce designed to stabilize the region.

Also Read: Donald Trump Explodes At Benjamin Netanyahu, ‘If He Screws Up Gaza Deal, I’ll F**k Him’, JD Vance Says Israel Insulted Him With West Bank Annexation Vote