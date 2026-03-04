Israel Strikes Secret Iranian Nuclear Facility Near Tehran, Military Says Site Aimed At Developing Nuclear Weapons Capabilities

Israeli Air Force Strikes Secret Iranian Nuclear Site
IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin confirmed that the Israeli Air Force conducted a precise attack on an Iranian nuclear facility operating secretly approximately 30 kilometers from Tehran on March 3, 2026. The operation specifically targeted scientists working on nuclear weapons development, aiming to stop Tehran from advancing its military nuclear capabilities. The facility was established after Iran continued its nuclear program despite international pressure to halt all nuclear activities following the June 2025 12-day conflict.
🎯 NUCLEAR WEAPONS DEVELOPMENT SITE STRUCK
The covert ‘Minzadehei’ compound was used by a group of nuclear scientists who operated to develop a key component for nuclear weapons.
Using intelligence, the IDF tracked the activities at this new location, removing a key component… pic.twitter.com/xwXQud49gN
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 3, 2026
The bold attack raises two main questions: what are Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and will Israel’s precise strike reduce rising tensions in the region?
(More To Come…)
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.