Home > World > Israel Strikes Secret Iranian Nuclear Facility Near Tehran, Military Says Site Aimed At Developing Nuclear Weapons Capabilities

Israel Strikes Secret Iranian Nuclear Facility Near Tehran, Military Says Site Aimed At Developing Nuclear Weapons Capabilities

Israel struck a secret Iranian nuclear facility near Tehran on March 3, 2026, targeting weapons scientists. Coordinated with US Operation Epic Fury, the attack escalates regional tensions and impacts global energy markets.

Last updated: March 4, 2026 01:32:55 IST

Israeli Air Force Strikes Secret Iranian Nuclear Site

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin confirmed that the Israeli Air Force conducted a precise attack on an Iranian nuclear facility operating secretly approximately 30 kilometers from Tehran on March 3, 2026. The operation specifically targeted scientists working on nuclear weapons development, aiming to stop Tehran from advancing its military nuclear capabilities. The facility was established after Iran continued its nuclear program despite international pressure to halt all nuclear activities following the June 2025 12-day conflict.

The bold attack raises two main questions: what are Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and will Israel’s precise strike reduce rising tensions in the region?

(More To Come…)

