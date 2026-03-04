LIVE TV
Trump Warns Spain: Threatens To Cut Off All Trade With Spain After Madrid Blocks US Military Bases For Iran Strikes

US President Trump threatens Spain with trade embargo after Madrid denied military base access for Iran strikes; tensions rise over NATO spending, global tariffs, and diplomatic standoff, rattling markets and trade relations.

Donald Trump (Pic Credits: X)
Donald Trump (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 4, 2026 00:59:43 IST

Trade Showdown: Trump Targets Spain Over Iran Bases Row

Is this diplomacy, or economic brinkmanship? US President Donald Trump raised tensions with Spain after Madrid refused to let Washington use its military bases for a bombing operation against Iran. Trump announced that he had ordered Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to stop all commercial relations with Spain, declaring an economic conflict between the two nations.

During a White House meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump asserted his power to establish a complete trade ban. He did not declare any specific actions. He stated that the Spanish people possess noble character, but the country lacks capable leaders.

The present situation now demands an answer regarding whether this will remain a political statement or develop into economic punishment through trade restrictions.

“I told Scott to cut off all dealings with Spain,” Trump said during a White House meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

He further said he had the authority to impose a full embargo, though he did not clarify whether he would proceed. “Spain has absolutely nothing that we need other than great people,” Trump said. “They have great people, but they don’t have great leadership.”

Spain Market Reaction and Economic Impact

  • Spain’s cash equities session had already closed when Trump made his remarks.
  • The iShares MSCI Spain ETF fell 5.7% in Madrid trading after earlier sliding as much as 6.8% amid wider European market pressure.
  • Analysts said the announcement may impact market sentiment more than macroeconomic fundamentals.
  • Key exports such as Spanish wine and olive oil to the US could face pressure if trade restrictions are implemented.

Madrid Pushes Back: Spain Draws A Red Line

The Spanish government now faces a decision on whether to maintain its principled stance or enter into a dangerous international conflict.

The US-Israel military operation received strong condemnation from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who described it as an “unjustified, dangerous military intervention outside international law.” Madrid made its position clear, stating that it would not provide any covert backing.

Spain issued a formal notice to Washington prohibiting US military personnel from using southern Spanish bases to conduct operations against Iran, maintaining that such activities would violate the treaty governing the facilities. The government declined the request because it did not want to support the operation.

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares reinforced the official position, declaring that military operations must follow the United Nations Charter and collective international security arrangements. Spain’s response to rising tensions now raises a critical questions.

Spain Under Pressure As NATO Spending Rift Reopens

The focus of this investigation centers on two main elements: Iran and the financial and military power dynamics within NATO.

The defense funding argument between Donald Trump and Pedro Sanchez has resurfaced because of their ongoing battlefield dispute. Trump has repeatedly pushed NATO allies to raise military budgets to 5% of GDP, arguing that collective security cannot run on selective commitment. Spain, however, remains reluctant.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz publicly supported Trump by declaring that Spain stands as the sole NATO member opposing the increased military expenditure. His message was direct: security is shared, and so is the bill.

Trump’s Trade Showdown with Spain: Embargo Threats And Tariff Tactics

  • Trump claims authority to halt all business with Spain if needed, signaling potential full trade embargo.
  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent backs Trump’s legal power to implement such measures.
  • US Supreme Court recently struck down Trump’s use of emergency powers for reciprocal tariffs.
  • In response, Trump unveiled a new 10% global levy, with potential hikes to 15%.
  • Tariffs remain a central pillar of Trump’s trade policy.
  • Administration seeks alternative strategies to rebuild the US global tariff framework.
  • The dispute raises questions about international trade, diplomacy, and politicaLship.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 12:59 AM IST
QUICK LINKS