Will Petrol And Diesel Prices Increase In India As Middle East War Rages? Check What Government Sources Said About Oil In Reserve

Amid turmoil in West Asia, government sources on Tuesday said that India has about 25 days of crude oil and refined oil stocks, and it is scouting for alternative sources for importing crude oil, LPG and LNG.

No Immediate Petrol, Diesel Price Hike

As per the sources, there are no immediate plans to raise the prices of petrol or diesel in the country amid tensions in West Asia.

Earlier on Monday, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri reviewed the supply situation for crude oil, LPG, and other petroleum products with senior officials from the Ministry and PSUs, amid tensions in West Asia.

The Petroleum Ministry has said it is continuously monitoring the evolving situation, and all necessary steps will be taken in order to ensure the availability and affordability of major petroleum products in the country.

India is a major importer of crude oil and natural gas from West Asian countries.

“We are continuously monitoring the evolving situation, and all necessary steps will be taken in order to ensure availability and affordability of major petroleum products in the country,” the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a post on X.

Moreover, the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, held a stakeholder consultation with all stakeholder ministries, key logistics and trade facilitation partners to review the emerging geo-political situation in West Asia and its potential impact on India’s export-import cargo flows, including the export ecosystem.

Oil and gas prices are on a tear right now, thanks to Iran ramping up strikes across the Middle East after more attacks from the US and Israel.

Prices shoot up around the world

Natural gas shot up Monday when QatarEnergy, one of the world’s biggest exporters, shut down production because its facilities got hit in “military attacks.”

Oil isn’t sitting still either. Prices climbed for a third straight day on Tuesday. The conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran keeps getting worse, and with the Strait of Hormuz basically closed off, people are worried about major supply issues out of the region.

“The price of oil has hit $81 a barrel, and everyone’s watching to see if it goes all the way to $200. The Strait of Hormuz is closed. Our heroes in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy and the Army will set fire to any ship that tries to pass through,” said Iranian Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabari on state TV.

Brent crude futures are holding around $79 a barrel up $1.10, or 1.4%. On Monday, prices actually shot up to $82.37, the highest since January 2025, but slipped a bit by the end of the day.

