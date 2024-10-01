Israel Warns Iran Of Severe Consequences After Iran Launches Over 180 Missiles

Iran conducted a large-scale missile assault on Israel late Tuesday night. The Israeli military reported that approximately 180 missiles were launched, coinciding with Israel’s ongoing ground operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. This attack follows the recent deaths of Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah and a senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) due to Israeli airstrikes in Beirut.

Timeline of Events

The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced the missile strikes at 10:08 PM IST, stating that the attacks occurred shortly before the announcement. An hour later, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reassured the public that the immediate threat from Iran had subsided for the time being, allowing civilians to exit bomb shelters. They noted that there were several “hits” during the missile barrage.

The IRGC confirmed the assault, labeling it a direct response to the killings of Nasrallah, Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, and their own senior commander, Abbas Nilforoushan. The IRGC threatened to deliver “crushing attacks” against Israel should the latter choose to retaliate. In a statement issued via the Iranian news agency Fars, they emphasized that the missile strikes were “in accordance with the United Nations Charter” and followed a period of restraint.

Regional Implications

Iran-aligned militia groups in Iraq announced they would target U.S. bases in the region if the United States retaliated against Iran or allowed Israel to utilize Iraqi airspace in the conflict. Hamas lauded the missile strikes as “heroic,” leading to celebrations in Beirut.

Israeli Response

In response to the Iranian attack, Israel vowed to retaliate. IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated, “This attack will have consequences. We have plans, and we will operate at the place and time we decide.”

RAW FOOTAGE: Watch as Iranian missiles rain over the Old City in Jerusalem, a holy site for Muslims, Christians and Jews. This is the target of the Iranian regime: everyone. pic.twitter.com/rIqUZWN3zy — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 1, 2024

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden ordered the military to assist in defending Israel and to intercept any Iranian missiles directed at the country. Reports indicated that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were closely monitoring the situation from the White House. Some missiles were reportedly intercepted by Jordanian air defense systems.

Casualties and Defense Measures

Videos circulating on social media depicted debris from missiles intercepted by Israel’s renowned Iron Dome and Arrow defense systems falling over Tel Aviv. The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed explosions were heard in Jerusalem and other areas.

Israeli emergency services reported no serious injuries from the missile fire, with only two minor injuries caused by shrapnel in the Tel Aviv region and some minor injuries across the nation as people sought safety. However, a local governor in the West Bank reported one fatality due to shrapnel from an Iranian missile.

Air traffic was halted at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, with the country’s airspace closed and flights diverted. Aviation authorities in both Jordan and Iraq also announced the suspension of air traffic, while Iran grounded flights at Tehran International Airport.

Public Safety Measures

As the missile strikes unfolded, the Israeli Foreign Ministry urged citizens to remain vigilant. A message posted on X (formerly Twitter) stated that “missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel,” and it provided instructions for civilians to stay alert and adhere to the directives from the Home Front Command.

IDF Spokesperson Hagari reiterated the importance of vigilance, instructing residents to seek shelter immediately upon hearing sirens. He assured the public that the air defense systems were operational and prepared to detect and intercept threats.

Broader Context

The missile launches followed reports of a suspected “terror” shooting incident in Tel Aviv that left at least six individuals dead.

In light of these developments, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the “broadening conflict in the Middle East.” He expressed concern over the escalating violence, stating, “This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire.”

Historically, Iran has previously launched missile and drone attacks on Israel, including a notable incident on April 13, which was a retaliation for the Israeli bombing of its embassy in Damascus that resulted in the deaths of two Iranian generals. Although those projectiles were intercepted by coalition air forces, the attacks underscored the increasing volatility in the region.