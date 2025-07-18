Israeli Attack On Gaza Church Kills Three And Leaves Several Injured

Pope Leo XIV has said that he is “deeply saddened” as three people died in an Israeli strike on a church in Gaza. Notably, it is the lone church in the war-torn city.

Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, added that the assault was a “military attack” and said, “the Holy Father prays for the consolation of those who grieve and for the recovery of the injured.”

Reportedly, Israel attacked the Holy Family Church on Thursday. It had become a refuge for Christians in Gaza caught between the Hamas-Israel war.

In response, Israel stated that after receiving reports of “damage caused to the Holy Family Church in Gaza and casualties at the scene,” it is reviewing the “circumstances of the incident.”

The Church Blames Israel For Attacking Directly

It added that Israeli army “regrets any damage caused” to “civilians” and “religious sites.”

Reportedly, the names of the three people who were killed are Saad Issa Kostandi Salameh, Foumia Issa Latif Ayyad and Najwa Abu Dawood.

The church said that “nothing can justify the targeting of innocent civilians.”

Pope Leo also called on all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian city.

Meanwhile, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, stated that Israel “directly” assaulted the church with a tank.

How Long Will The Ceasefire Talks Continue?

He added that Father Gabriel Romanelli was one of many who were wounded in the attack.

Romanelli has been associated with the Gaza church for almost 30 years.

Reports say that Israel has attacked the church for the second time since the war began in 2023.

Earlier in December 2023, Israeli forces had killed two women in the church.

Reports suggest that there were around 1,000 Christians living in Gaza before the attacks in October.

Meanwhile peace talks between Israel and Hamas to end the war in Gaza have still not yielded any positive results.

The bone of contention between the two parties is the presence of Israeli forces in Morag Corridor.

While Israel says it will not remove its forces during the proposed 60-day ceasefire, Hamas wants their removal while the ceasefire is in effect.

