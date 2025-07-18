LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Unjustifiable And Shameful', Macron Condemns Israeli Strike On Gaza Church, Calls For Immediate Ceasefire

‘Unjustifiable And Shameful’, Macron Condemns Israeli Strike On Gaza Church, Calls For Immediate Ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the Israeli strike on Gaza’s Holy Family Church, calling it "unjustifiable." He urged for an immediate ceasefire and massive humanitarian aid access, expressing solidarity with Christians and civilians under threat in Palestine.

Macron On Israel Strike On Gaza
Macron On Israel Strike On Gaza

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 01:53:28 IST

French President Emmanuel Macron has strongly condemned an Israeli strike that hit the Holy Family Church in Gaza, expressing solidarity with the victims and all civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.

Taking to social media platform X, Macron stated, “I spoke with Cardinal Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, following the Israeli strike that hit the Holy Family Church in Gaza, which I strongly condemn.”

He extended France’s thoughts and sympathies to the victims, their families, and the Christian community, saying, “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all Christians who, like all Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the hostages, are living through hell.”

Reaffirming France’s position, Macron said, “I reiterated France’s solidarity with all Christians in Palestine, who, from Gaza to Taybeh, are today under threat.”

Macron denounced the continuing violence in Gaza, stating, “Every day, dozens of Palestinian civilians are killed in Gaza: the continuation of this war is unjustifiable.”

Calling for immediate action, the French President demanded a ceasefire, saying, “The ceasefire must be finalized now, civilians and hostages must be freed from the threat of permanent war.”

He also condemned the obstruction of humanitarian assistance, adding, “It is unjustifiable and shameful that humanitarian aid is not entering massively, in violation of all international principles of humanitarian action.”

‘Unjustifiable And Shameful’, Macron Condemns Israeli Strike On Gaza Church, Calls For Immediate Ceasefire

