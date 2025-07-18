‘Unjustifiable And Shameful’, Macron Condemns Israeli Strike On Gaza Church, Calls For Immediate Ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron has strongly condemned an Israeli strike that hit the Holy Family Church in Gaza, expressing solidarity with the victims and all civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.

Taking to social media platform X, Macron stated, “I spoke with Cardinal Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, following the Israeli strike that hit the Holy Family Church in Gaza, which I strongly condemn.”

He extended France’s thoughts and sympathies to the victims, their families, and the Christian community, saying, “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all Christians who, like all Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the hostages, are living through hell.”

Reaffirming France’s position, Macron said, “I reiterated France’s solidarity with all Christians in Palestine, who, from Gaza to Taybeh, are today under threat.”

Macron denounced the continuing violence in Gaza, stating, “Every day, dozens of Palestinian civilians are killed in Gaza: the continuation of this war is unjustifiable.”

Je me suis entretenu avec le Cardinal Pizzaballa, patriarche latin de Jérusalem, après la frappe israélienne qui a touché l’église de la Sainte-Famille de Gaza, que je condamne fermement. Nos pensées vont aux victimes, à leurs familles et à tous les chrétiens… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 17, 2025

Calling for immediate action, the French President demanded a ceasefire, saying, “The ceasefire must be finalized now, civilians and hostages must be freed from the threat of permanent war.”

He also condemned the obstruction of humanitarian assistance, adding, “It is unjustifiable and shameful that humanitarian aid is not entering massively, in violation of all international principles of humanitarian action.”

Must Read: Trump Team Grants ICE Access to Personal Data of 79 Million Medicaid Enrollees: Report