Home > World > Trump Team Grants ICE Access to Personal Data of 79 Million Medicaid Enrollees: Report

Trump Team Grants ICE Access to Personal Data of 79 Million Medicaid Enrollees: Report

ICE will get access to Medicaid records of 79 million people, including addresses and ethnicities, under a Trump administration agreement. The deal reportedly allows ICE to locate undocumented immigrants but raises privacy and legal concerns. DHS has said the aim is to stop illegal recipients from using Medicaid benefits.

The Trump administration is reportedly sharing Medicaid data of 79 million enrollees, including addresses and ethnicities, with ICE to track undocumented immigrants. (Photo: X/@EricLDaugh)
The Trump administration is reportedly sharing Medicaid data of 79 million enrollees, including addresses and ethnicities, with ICE to track undocumented immigrants. (Photo: X/@EricLDaugh)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 23:17:37 IST

The Trump administration has given Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) access to personal data from 79 million Medicaid enrollees, including their addresses and ethnicities, as part of the US government’s intensified immigration crackdown, The Associated Press reported on Thursday, citing a memo.

What the Agreement Says

The agreement, signed Monday between the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), empowers ICE to locate undocumented immigrants living across the US. 

According to the report, the agreement states that federal agency would “use the CMS data to allow ICE to receive identity and location information on aliens identified by ICE.”

The latest US government’s move on immigration crackdown, which is yet to be publicly announced, potentially raises serious concerns about privacy and legality, with some officials having reportedly questioned whether deportation officials should have access to Medicaid enrollee data at all.

Inside Trump Team’s Crackdown on Undocumented Immigrants

The Trump administration, the report said, has in recent months pushed aggressively to detain around 3,000 undocumented immigrants almost on a daily basis. Officials say the data-sharing is meant to prevent people who are in the country illegally from receiving Medicaid benefits meant for “law-abiding Americans,” as reported by the AP.

The agencies “are exploring an initiative to ensure that illegal aliens are not receiving Medicaid benefits that are meant for law-abiding Americans,” the US-based news agency quoted DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin as saying.

It remains unclear whether ICE has already accessed the data. 

ALSO READ: Senate Approves Trump’s $9 Billion Spending Cuts, Impacting Foreign Aid and Public Broadcasting

Tags: ICEImmigration and Customs EnforcementMedicaid datatrump administrationTrump immigration crackdownundocumented immigrants in US

Trump Team Grants ICE Access to Personal Data of 79 Million Medicaid Enrollees: Report

Trump Team Grants ICE Access to Personal Data of 79 Million Medicaid Enrollees: Report
Trump Team Grants ICE Access to Personal Data of 79 Million Medicaid Enrollees: Report
Trump Team Grants ICE Access to Personal Data of 79 Million Medicaid Enrollees: Report
Trump Team Grants ICE Access to Personal Data of 79 Million Medicaid Enrollees: Report

