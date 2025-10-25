LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Israeli Drone Strike Kills Hezbollah Commander Abbas Hassan Karaki In Southern Lebanon

Israeli Drone Strike Kills Hezbollah Commander Abbas Hassan Karaki In Southern Lebanon

Israeli forces killed Hezbollah’s Southern Front logistics chief Abbas Hassan Karaki in a drone strike near Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, targeting his role in rebuilding Hezbollah’s military capabilities, violating the 2024 Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire.

Drone Strike by Israel Eliminates Top Hezbollah Military Operative in Southern Lebanon. (Photo: X)
Drone Strike by Israel Eliminates Top Hezbollah Military Operative in Southern Lebanon. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 25, 2025 02:36:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Israeli Drone Strike Kills Hezbollah Commander Abbas Hassan Karaki In Southern Lebanon

In a targeted drone strike on Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed Abbas Hassan Karaki, a senior Hezbollah commander and head of logistics for the group’s Southern Front in southern Lebanon. The strike, carried out in the town of Toul near Nabatieh, also injured two other people, Lebanese authorities reported.

According to the IDF, Karaki played a central role in rebuilding Hezbollah’s combat capabilities following last year’s clashes. “He led efforts to restore infrastructure destroyed during previous conflicts, managed the transfer and storage of weapons, and reestablished the organization’s force structure in southern Lebanon,” the military said.



You Might Be Interested In

Lebanon’s National News Agency confirmed that Karaki was a Hezbollah official. Reports suggest he was related to Ali Karaki, the former Southern Front chief who was assassinated alongside longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last year.



The strike comes a day after Israel carried out multiple attacks on Hezbollah positions across Lebanon, targeting an arms cache and a training camp. Lebanese authorities reported that four people were killed in those strikes, including an elderly woman.

Israel emphasized that Karaki’s actions violated the ceasefire established on November 27, 2024, which required Hezbollah to withdraw from southern Lebanon. “The IDF will continue to act to remove all threats against the State of Israel,” the military stated, releasing a short clip of the strike.

Later on Friday, the IDF announced the killing of another Hezbollah operative in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, near Nabatieh, who was also involved in restoring the group’s military capabilities.

The developments signal continued tensions in southern Lebanon despite the ceasefire, with Israel asserting its right to target Hezbollah operatives involved in military preparations.

ALSO READ: Harvard University On High Alert After Shooting Incident In Cambridge, Police Launch Manhunt

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 2:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abbas Hassan KarakiAbbas Hassan Karaki newsHezbollah commander killedhome-hero-pos-1Israeli strike Lebanon

RELATED News

BRIEF-Embraer Finance announces redemption of all outstanding 6.950% notes due 2028

Ligue 1 Standings

UPDATE 2-Lithuania shuts airports and Belarus border crossings after balloon sightings

BRIEF-Newmont Said To Eye Deal For Barrick’S Prized Nevada Assets- Bloomberg News

ONTARIO PREMIER FORD SAYS PROVINCE WILL PAUSE U.S. AD CAMPAIGN MONDAY SO TRADE TALKS CAN RESUME

LATEST NEWS

Musetti downs Moutet to reach semis in Vienna

Musetti downs Moutet to reach semis in Vienna

Rosario Central beats Sarmiento 1-0 in match suspended since September

Israeli Drone Strike Kills Hezbollah Commander Abbas Hassan Karaki In Southern Lebanon

US launches investigation into China's compliance with 2020 trade deal

Davidovich Fokina advances to semis as Ruud bows out in retirement-plagued Basel

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

Oil slips on skepticism about US commitment to Russian oil sanctions

Caught On CCTV: Ex Bigg Boss Contestant, Kannada Actor Divya Suresh’s Car Hits Bike In Bengaluru

US pushes regulators on connecting data centers to grid

Israeli Drone Strike Kills Hezbollah Commander Abbas Hassan Karaki In Southern Lebanon

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israeli Drone Strike Kills Hezbollah Commander Abbas Hassan Karaki In Southern Lebanon

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Israeli Drone Strike Kills Hezbollah Commander Abbas Hassan Karaki In Southern Lebanon
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Hezbollah Commander Abbas Hassan Karaki In Southern Lebanon
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Hezbollah Commander Abbas Hassan Karaki In Southern Lebanon
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Hezbollah Commander Abbas Hassan Karaki In Southern Lebanon

QUICK LINKS