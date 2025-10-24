LIVE TV
Home > World > Harvard University On High Alert After Shooting Incident In Cambridge, Police Launch Manhunt

Harvard University On High Alert After Shooting Incident In Cambridge, Police Launch Manhunt

A man on a bicycle opened fire near Harvard University in Cambridge, prompting an hour-long lockdown. Police recovered ballistic evidence, confirmed no injuries, and launched a manhunt while urging the campus community to remain alert.

Harvard University briefly locked down after a man opened fire near campus. (Photo: X/Harvard University)
Harvard University briefly locked down after a man opened fire near campus. (Photo: X/Harvard University)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 24, 2025 23:21:46 IST

Harvard University On High Alert After Shooting Incident In Cambridge, Police Launch Manhunt

Harvard University briefly went into lockdown on Friday after a man on a bicycle reportedly opened fire near its campus, prompting an emergency alert, a police manhunt, and an hour-long shelter-in-place order. 

According to Cambridge Police, the shooting occurred on Sherman Street, near Danehy Park and close to Harvard’s Radcliffe Quad. Responding officers recovered ballistic evidence from the scene but confirmed there were no known injuries. 

The Harvard University Police Department (HUPD) issued an emergency alert shortly after 11 a.m. (local time), urging students and staff to remain indoors and avoid the Quad area. 

The alert stated that the suspect, an unidentified man on a bicycle, had fired shots at another person and was believed to be cycling toward Garden Street and possibly Harvard Square.

“Cambridge Police are reporting that an unidentified male on a bicycle just shot at another person on Sherman Street. Please avoid the area and shelter in place,” the university alert read. 

A second alert was sent minutes later through Harvard’s MessageMe system, followed by another update around 11:30 a.m., warning that the suspect might have been heading toward Harvard Square. By 11:48 a.m., Cambridge Police announced there was “no ongoing public safety risk”, and the shelter order was lifted soon after. 

However, authorities urged the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. “Ballistic evidence has been recovered. There are no known victims or ongoing public safety risk at this time,” Cambridge Police confirmed on social media. While the immediate threat has been ruled out, the search for the suspect remains ongoing. Police have yet to release further details about the gunman’s identity or motive.

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 11:21 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Cambridge PoliceHarvard shootingHarvard University lockdownHarvard University news

Harvard University On High Alert After Shooting Incident In Cambridge, Police Launch Manhunt

