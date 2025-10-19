Israeli military says it conducted air strikes in Gaza's Rafah area

JERUSALEM, Oct 19 (Reuters) – The Israeli military said on Sunday that air force fighter jets carried out air strikes in Gaza's Rafah area to remove a threat after "terrorists" opened fire on troops. It said the militants' actions blatantly "violated" the ceasefire agreement, adding that the military would respond firmly. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell and Steven Scheer Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

