Israeli PM Netanyahu Responds To Protests: ‘No One Is More Committed To Freeing the Hostages’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday responded to mounting pressure for a cease-fire in Gaza, following widespread protests and strikes by Israelis and criticism from U.S. President Joe Biden.

In his first address since the demonstrations erupted after the discovery of six dead hostages, Netanyahu emphasized his stance on retaining control over the Philadelphi corridor—a critical area along Gaza’s border with Egypt, which Israel believes is used by Hamas to smuggle weapons. Both Egypt and Hamas dispute this claim.

Netanyahu stated, “This is the oxygen of Hamas,” referring to the corridor’s significance in preventing Hamas from rearming. He also declared, “No one is more committed to freeing the hostages than me. … No one will preach to me on this issue.”

The mass protests, described as the largest since the conflict began, saw Israelis expressing grief and frustration, with accusations that Netanyahu could have secured the hostages’ release through negotiations with Hamas. On Monday, a general strike took place across the country, disrupting major sectors including banking and health care.

Late Monday, thousands gathered outside Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem and at his Likud party offices in Tel Aviv, demanding immediate action for a cease-fire. Clashes occurred with police, leading to arrests and scuffles when demonstrators carried coffins draped in the Israeli flag.

Despite the pressure, Netanyahu has pledged to continue the military campaign in Gaza, initiated after Hamas’ attack on October 7, which led to significant casualties on both sides. He insists that the campaign will force Hamas to meet Israeli demands and potentially help with rescue operations.

Biden Expresses Concern

U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed impatience, stating that Netanyahu’s efforts are insufficient and noting that negotiators are “very close” to a deal. Biden emphasized the need for continued negotiations and expressed hope for a resolution.

Hamas has accused Israel of prolonging negotiations by introducing new demands, including the retention of the Philadelphi corridor and additional conditions for a cease-fire. Hamas has offered to release all hostages in exchange for ending the war, withdrawing Israeli forces, and releasing a large number of Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli media have reported internal disagreements between Netanyahu and top security officials, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who advocates for a cease-fire. Gallant has urged a reconsideration of the decision to maintain control over the corridor.

Hamas has also claimed that Israeli attempts to rescue hostages have led to their deaths, with new orders issued to kill hostages if Israeli forces approach. The six deceased hostages were reportedly among those who would have been released in a proposed first phase of a cease-fire.

Thousands attended the funeral for Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a prominent hostage whose family has been actively campaigning for the captives’ release.

The general strike, called by Israel’s largest trade union, Histadrut, was briefly halted after a court ruling deemed it politically motivated. This strike marked the first of its kind since the conflict began, affecting various sectors including international flights.

The conflict, which has led to extensive casualties and displacement in Gaza, continues as Israel conducts a raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. Reports indicate severe infrastructure damage and restrictions on humanitarian aid in the region.

