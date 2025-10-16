Israel’s COGAT says preparations for opening Rafah crossing under way with Egypt, date to be announced later

JERUSALEM, Oct 16 (Reuters) – Israel’s military aid agency COGAT told Reuters on Thursday that preparations are ongoing with Egypt to open the Rafah crossing for the movement of people, but the date for the opening will be announced at a later stage. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Writing by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Toby Chopra)

