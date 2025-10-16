LIVE TV
Home > World > Israel’s COGAT says preparations for opening Rafah crossing under way with Egypt, date to be announced later

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 12:34:17 IST

JERUSALEM, Oct 16 (Reuters) – Israel’s military aid agency COGAT told Reuters on Thursday that preparations are ongoing with Egypt to open the Rafah crossing for the movement of people, but the date for the opening will be announced at a later stage. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Writing by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 12:34 PM IST
