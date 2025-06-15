Israel’s Military Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Completes Major Operation

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed the completion of a high-intensity military operation aimed at crippling Iran’s nuclear weapons infrastructure. On Sunday, the IDF revealed that a series of calculated airstrikes had been carried out across Tehran, directly targeting locations tied to Iran’s controversial nuclear weapons initiative.

Key Targets in Tehran Linked to Nuclear Weapons Project

According to the IDF, the strategic strikes were designed to dismantle Iran’s ability to advance toward nuclear weapon capability. The targets included key headquarters and facilities associated with nuclear research and development.

In a statement shared on X, the IDF said, “The IDF completed an extensive series of strikes on targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons project. The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND nuclear project, and additional targets, which advanced the Iranian regime’s efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon and where the Iranian regime hid its nuclear archive.”

⭕️ The IDF completed an extensive series of strikes on targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons project. The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND nuclear project, and additional targets, which… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 14, 2025

Satellite imagery released after the operation has revealed significant destruction at several Iranian military and nuclear-linked facilities, highlighting the scale and precision of the Israeli assault.

Iran Responds with Missile Barrage on Israeli Cities

Shortly after Israel’s announcement, Iran launched a wave of missile attacks across central and southern Israel. Air raid sirens rang out in multiple locations, sending millions of civilians scrambling to take shelter.

“Millions of Israelis are currently running for shelter as sirens sound,” the IDF stated, as they listed cities under threat.

The missile retaliation has left a trail of destruction. Reports have confirmed impacts in various parts of central Israel, prompting emergency response teams to rush to the affected sites. According to The Times of Israel, several missile or shrapnel impacts were registered, intensifying fears of broader escalation.

Heavy Damage Reported in Bat Yam, Rehovot, and Tel Aviv

Emergency services, including Magen David Adom, Israel’s national ambulance and disaster response agency, were quick to respond to the incidents. At least one person has been reported dead, and 19 others are injured, following the missile strikes launched by Iran.

Officials noted that a building in Bat Yam sustained major damage, with both moderate and minor injuries reported among its occupants. Search and rescue operations were still ongoing at the site to ensure no individuals remain trapped inside.

Initial assessments from the Fire and Rescue Services also pointed to additional hits in other urban locations. A building in Rehovot reportedly took a direct hit, while damage was also recorded in Tel Aviv and a shopping mall in Kiryat Ekron.

Tensions Rise Amid Escalating Israel-Iran Conflict

The rapid succession of strikes and counterstrikes underscores the deepening tensions between Israel and Iran. This latest operation by the IDF marks one of the most direct and aggressive attacks on Iranian soil in recent years.

Tehran has long been under scrutiny over its nuclear program, with Western nations and Israel accusing the regime of pursuing weapons-grade capabilities under the guise of civilian research. The SPND, one of the main sites targeted by the Israeli strikes, has been widely suspected of playing a central role in Iran’s clandestine nuclear development.

As both nations trade blows, international observers are growing increasingly concerned about the potential for further escalation. With cities on both sides suffering the consequences, calls for restraint and diplomacy are emerging from several quarters.

For now, both militaries remain on high alert, and the region braces for what could be a prolonged period of heightened confrontation.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: PM Modi In Cyprus: Indian Community Lauds Efforts To Promote Yoga And Ayurveda