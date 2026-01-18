LIVE TV
Home > World > "It is Time For Denmark to Give Back": US Open to Talks With Denmark on Greenland as Trump Signals Tariffs on Europe

Donald Trump renewed his Greenland acquisition push, warning European nations of possible tariffs while signaling the US is open to negotiations with Denmark amid rising diplomatic tensions.

‘Unacceptable Under Any Circumstance’: Greenland Government Rejects Donald Trump’s Threats To Take Over Arctic Island (Photo Credits: X)
‘Unacceptable Under Any Circumstance’: Greenland Government Rejects Donald Trump’s Threats To Take Over Arctic Island (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 18, 2026 10:29:31 IST

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) threatened to impose tariffs on Denmark and other European countries unless they agree to sell Greenland to the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China’s and Russia’s interest in the territory. He’s offering to negotiate but warns of escalating tariffs: 10% from February 1, 2026, and 25% from June 1, 2026.
He threatened 10% tariffs on several European nations, escalating to 25% if they opposed the acquisition, stating it was “time for Denmark to give back” after years of US support.
“Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland) will be charged a 10% Tariff on any goods sent to the United States of America. On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland,” Trump posted.
Trump has been adamant about acquiring Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, citing national security concerns. He’s even threatened to impose tariffs on countries opposing the move, sparking protests in Denmark and Greenland. The US claims Greenland’s strategic location and mineral resources are vital to its security, but Denmark and Greenland’s leaders have rejected the idea, emphasising their right to self-determination.

“We have subsidized Denmark, and all of the Countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them Tariffs, or any other forms of remuneration. Now, after Centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back — World Peace is at stake! China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it. They currently have two dog sleds as protection, one added recently. Only the United States of America, under PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, can play in this game, and very successfully, at that! Nobody will touch this sacred piece of Land, especially since the National Security of the United States and the World at large is at stake,” said Trump.

He also commented on several European countries sending military personnel to Greenland as part of a NATO exercise called “Arctic Endurance”, a move amid tensions between the US and Denmark over Greenland’s strategic importance and mineral resources.

“On top of everything else, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland have journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown. This is a very dangerous situation for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Planet. These Countries, which are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable. Therefore, it is imperative that, to protect Global Peace and Security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation ends quickly, and without question,” posted Trump.

Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, the Netherlands, and Finland have sent small numbers of military personnel to Greenland, with Denmark increasing its own military presence. The situation has sparked concerns about the potential impact on NATO, with some European leaders warning that a US attempt to seize Greenland could lead to the alliance’s demise.

Protests have taken place in Denmark and Greenland, with demonstrators calling for an end to US attempts to acquire the territory. Denmark and Greenland have rejected Trump’s offer, with 85% of Greenlanders opposing the sale. European nations are showing solidarity with Denmark, deploying troops to Greenland for military exercises.

“The United States has been trying to do this transaction for over 150 years. Many Presidents have tried, and for good reason, but Denmark has always refused. Now, because of the Golden Dome and Modern Day Weapons Systems, both Offensive and Defensive, the need to ACQUIRE is especially important.

 Hundreds of Billions of Dollars are currently being spent on Security Programs having to do with “The Dome,” including for the possible protection of Canada, and this very brilliant, but highly complex system can only work at its maximum potential and efficiency, because of angles, metes, and bounds, if this Land is included in it. The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” posted Trump.

On Wednesday, Denmark said it plans to increase its military presence in Greenland after the Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers met with White House representatives in Washington DC, to discuss Trump’s intentions to take over the semiautonomous Danish territory to tap its mineral resources amid rising Russian and Chinese interest.


But the meeting could not budge US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance from their stance, as per Al Jazeera.

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 10:28 AM IST
Tags: denmarkdiplomatic tensionsdonald trumpEurope tariffsGreenlandGreenland rowtrump tariffsUS foreign policyUS-Denmark talks

QUICK LINKS