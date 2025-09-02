LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > World > “It Undermines Decades of Efforts to Shift India From Russia”: Ex-US National Security Advisor Slams Trump’s Tariff Policy

“It Undermines Decades of Efforts to Shift India From Russia”: Ex-US National Security Advisor Slams Trump’s Tariff Policy

The criticism comes amid heightened economic tensions between New Delhi and Washington after the US imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, later supplemented by an additional 25 per cent duty in response to India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.

File photo of John Bolton (Image Credit - ANI via Reuters)
File photo of John Bolton (Image Credit - ANI via Reuters)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: September 2, 2025 04:38:38 IST

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has criticised ex-President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, arguing that it has “shredded” decades of Western attempts to steer India away from its Cold War alignment with Russia and address the strategic challenge posed by China.

Bolton’s Criticism

In a series of posts on X, Bolton stated that Trump’s economic approach has undermined long-standing US and allied efforts to strengthen ties with India.

“The West has spent decades trying to wean India away from its Cold War attachment to the Soviet Union/Russia, and cautioning India on the threat posed by China. Donald Trump has shredded decades of efforts with his disastrous tariff policy,” Bolton wrote.

He further argued that Trump’s “unwillingness to consider diplomatic moves in a larger strategic context” has provided Chinese President Xi Jinping an opening “to reset the East.”

The criticism comes amid heightened economic tensions between New Delhi and Washington after the US imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, later supplemented by an additional 25 per cent duty in response to India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.

Bolton’s remarks followed the conclusion of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings with both Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Modi and Xi acknowledged the importance of their countries’ economies in stabilising global trade, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs. In his talks with Putin, Modi highlighted the enduring India-Russia partnership, calling it essential for “global peace, stability, and prosperity.”

Putin, for his part, noted that 2025 marks the 15th anniversary of the India-Russia ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.’ (Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ:  Indian Exporters and Investors Worry Over New US Tariffs- Here’s What They Say

Tags: russiaTrump Tariff Policyus news

RELATED News

Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
September 2025: Best Days to Manifest in September for Love, Money & Success
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America
EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission
“It Undermines Decades of Efforts to Shift India From Russia”: Ex-US National Security Advisor Slams Trump’s Tariff Policy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“It Undermines Decades of Efforts to Shift India From Russia”: Ex-US National Security Advisor Slams Trump’s Tariff Policy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“It Undermines Decades of Efforts to Shift India From Russia”: Ex-US National Security Advisor Slams Trump’s Tariff Policy
“It Undermines Decades of Efforts to Shift India From Russia”: Ex-US National Security Advisor Slams Trump’s Tariff Policy
“It Undermines Decades of Efforts to Shift India From Russia”: Ex-US National Security Advisor Slams Trump’s Tariff Policy
“It Undermines Decades of Efforts to Shift India From Russia”: Ex-US National Security Advisor Slams Trump’s Tariff Policy

QUICK LINKS