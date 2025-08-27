Indian Exporters and Investors Worry Over New US Tariffs- Here’s What They Say

US tariffs on imports of Indian goods come into effect today

As of today, August 27, 2025, the United States has imposed a tariff of 50 percent on the importation of goods from India. This step is a result of Executive Order 14329, which was signed by the President on August 6, 2025. The order is titled “Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation.” The order is linked to issues surrounding Russia but also affects trade with India because of its association with Russia.

A day ago, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) published an official notice stating that these additional duties would come into force today. The notice clearly stated that the tariff hikes will cover most of India’s export products.

The drastic increase in tariffs will adversely affect major Indian sectors such as gems and jewellery, textiles, and garments, which are highly dependent on the U.S. market. Exporters are facing increased costs and uncertainty due to these new duties.

Impact Of Tariff On India’s Gems And Jewellery Sector

In a report by ANI, Raju Mangodiwala, President of the Jaipur Jewellery Association, stated that these tariffs will significantly impact India's gems and jewellery trade, especially exports from Jaipur to the US, which are worth ₹11–12 lakh crores.

“There is an atmosphere of fear in the industry, but we hope the Union Government will find a solution,” he said.

He also suggested that opening trade routes to Russia or other countries could help reduce the impact of US tariffs.

Garment Industry Faces Uncertainty

Zakir, a garment trader, shared his concern about the rising costs due to US tariffs, stating:

“The goods that earlier cost USD 1 million are now costing USD 166 million. It’s becoming impossible to sustain in the market without US business.”

The steep tariff hike has created deep worry among garment exporters, who rely heavily on the American market for business.

Investors Worry Over New US Tariffs On Indian Exports

Investors apprehend the 50 percent tariff on Indian goods and products by the US. The tariff raises costs for Indian firms exporting products like gems, jewellery, textiles, and garments to America.

Like most of these companies rely heavily on the US market for consumers and other trade, and so, rising costs would negatively affect their profitability.

This has also been very visible on the charts of the stock market yesterday, where the market fell heavily, costing sectors, as yesterday was the last day when the deadline would hit, and investors showcased their sentiments by pulling out money. Investors fear this may result in a decline in stock prices and trust in these enterprises. They are closely monitoring the Indian government’s approach to this issue and whether alternative trade options will help reduce the harm caused by these tariffs.

