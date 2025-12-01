LIVE TV
Jalebis In New Zealand: PM Christopher Luxon Makes Jalebis Live At Sikh Games, Netizen Calls Him 'Coolest PM Ever'

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon participated in the Sikh Games in Auckland, joining cultural and sporting activities. He even tried making traditional Indian jalebis live, drawing cheers from the crowd. The event celebrated sports, culture, and community, with Luxon meeting athletes and volunteers.

Published: December 1, 2025 11:27:32 IST

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon attended the Sikh Games in Auckland, a vibrant event that celebrates sports, culture, and community spirit. The gathering brought together the local Sikh community, athletes, volunteers, and families. Luxon joined the opening ceremony alongside Takanini MP Rima Nakhle.

He met participants, interacted with performers, and took part in cultural activities. The event featured a variety of sports, including kabaddi, cricket, volleyball, basketball, badminton, hockey, table tennis, and powerlifting.

The Prime Minister’s presence highlighted the government’s support for community initiatives and encouraged young athletes to showcase their talent in both sports and cultural performances.

PM Christopher Tries Making Traditional Jalebis

A key highlight of the day came when Christopher Luxon attempted to make traditional Indian jalebis. Standing behind a large wok, he poured batter into spirals to create the sweet treat while volunteers cheered him on. Spectators captured the moment on their phones, and Luxon shared a video of his effort on Instagram.

He captioned it, “Getting amongst it at the Sikh Games in Takanini this afternoon with local MP Rima Nakhle. Good luck to all those competing – and to those who end up eating my attempt at making jalebi!” The lighthearted moment drew praise from attendees and social media users alike.

Internet Reacts to Jalebi Attempt

Luxon’s jalebi-making effort became an instant talking point online. Social media users called him “the coolest Prime Minister ever” and praised his hands-on participation in the event.

Fans joked about tasting his jalebis, while others appreciated the gesture as a meaningful connection with the Sikh community. MP Rima Nakhle also shared photos and videos, showing Luxon and other ministers meeting athletes and volunteers. These interactions reflected the energy, excitement, and inclusivity of the games, emphasizing the event’s importance in fostering community pride and cultural awareness.

Celebrating Sikh Culture and Sports

The New Zealand Sikh Games in Auckland celebrate not just athletic talent but also cultural heritage. Visitors enjoyed Gatka martial arts demonstrations, turban-tying contests, Bhangra and Gidha dance performances, live music, and art exhibitions.

The event encourages community togetherness, healthy competition, and awareness of challenges faced by the Sikh community. Ministers and local leaders actively participated in the celebrations, recognizing both the sporting achievements and the rich cultural traditions showcased.

By bringing together families, athletes, and performers, the Sikh Games in Auckland serve as a platform to promote pride, unity, and engagement within the Sikh community.

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 11:27 AM IST
