Home > Viral News > Is Trump Facing Health Issues? Viral Mar-a-Lago Photo Sparks Calls For MRI Results,Triggers Comparisons With Biden

Is Trump Facing Health Issues? Viral Mar-a-Lago Photo Sparks Calls For MRI Results,Triggers Comparisons With Biden

A viral Mar-a-Lago photo of Donald Trump with closed eyes sparks health concerns, fueling calls for his MRI results. Social media debates compare Trump’s condition with Biden, while Trump blames Biden and Harris for national security lapses.

Viral Mar-a-Lago photo sparks questions about Donald Trump’s health. (Photo: X/@EdKrassen)
Viral Mar-a-Lago photo sparks questions about Donald Trump’s health. (Photo: X/@EdKrassen)

Published: December 1, 2025 03:59:13 IST

Is Trump Facing Health Issues? Viral Mar-a-Lago Photo Sparks Calls For MRI Results,Triggers Comparisons With Biden

A recent photo of President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate has sparked concerns over his health, prompting calls from social media users and politicians for the release of his MRI results. The image, showing Trump with his eyes closed and mouth open, has sparked a heated debate online, drawing comparisons with President Joe Biden’s public appearances.

Mar-a-Lago Photo Fuels Health Speculations

The viral picture captures Trump standing near a window at Mar-a-Lago, wearing a white polo shirt and a red cap marked “45-47,” referencing his presidential terms. His posture, with eyes closed and mouth open, led many to question his current physical and cognitive condition.



On platforms like X, users debated Trump’s health, demanding transparency and the release of his latest medical reports. Some compared him to other elderly public figures, while others questioned the authenticity and comprehensiveness of his previously released MRI results.

Calls for MRI Results Intensify

The debate intensified after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz publicly called for Trump’s MRI results following a controversial Truth Social post in which the president used the term “retarded” to criticize him. Supporters and critics alike have urged Trump to provide updated medical records to clarify his condition.

One social media user commented that the image “clearly shows he is not well,” while another highlighted that Trump had previously claimed a “perfect MRI” without specifying which part of the body had been scanned.

Side-by-Side Comparison with Biden

The Mar-a-Lago photo gained further attention after being posted alongside a picture of President Biden in Nantucket. In the comparison, Biden appeared alert, smiling, and wearing a leather jacket, which fueled discussions about age, fitness, and leadership capabilities.

Chris D. Jackson, a political commentator and Biden supporter, shared the juxtaposed images, emphasizing the stark contrast in public appearances between the two leaders.

Trump and Supporters Criticise Biden’s Health Too

Trump and his supporters have historically raised concerns about President Biden’s cognitive abilities, questioning his capacity to lead and highlighting instances like the use of autopen signatures. The Mar-a-Lago photo debate has renewed these discussions, with both sides scrutinizing each other’s health and fitness for office.



Biden, Harris Screwed Our Country, Says Trump

In a related political statement, Trump criticised the Biden administration over recent incidents near the White House. Addressing the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard members, Trump accused President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris of allowing “unchecked and unvetted” immigrants into the country, which he described as a failure of national security.

“Crooked Joe Biden, Mayorkas, and so-called ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris really screwed our Country by letting anyone and everyone come in totally unchecked and unvetted,” Trump said on Truth Social, further blaming the administration for lapses that he claims led to the recent shooting incident.

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 3:59 AM IST
Is Trump Facing Health Issues? Viral Mar-a-Lago Photo Sparks Calls For MRI Results,Triggers Comparisons With Biden

